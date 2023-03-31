Galway defeat Athlone to maintain perfect start to the season

John Caulfield's men made it seven wins out of seven by beating the Town 3-1 on Friday night.
Galway defeat Athlone to maintain perfect start to the season

SEVEN UP: David Hurley of Galway United, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with teammate Adam Lennon during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Athlone Town and Galway United at Athlone Town Stadium in Westmeath. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 21:49
Caomhán O'Connell

Athlone Town 1 Galway United 3

Galway United winning their seventh game in a row may be the key takeaway from tonight's encounter but the drama and excitement of an absorbing contest is what will live in the memory for fans of both teams.

The tempo was high from the off and despite early United pressure, Athlone hit the net in the 19th minute but Frantz Pierrot's strike was correctly called back for his handball in the build-up.

Five minutes later Conor O' Keefe thought he had scored at the opposite end but his looping header was well clawed over by Minogue. The drama was just beginning.

Ronan Manning stole free on the left. He squared dangerously. Noah Van Geenen's attempted clearance struck his own face and the ball bounced back off the bar.

A minute later United had a penalty after a rash tackle from German Fuentes on Borden. What happened next was cut from football folklore.

Minogue made an excellent save from the spot-kick and the ball spilled straight to Jamar Campion-Hinds. He tricked and sped his way up the line before finding Pierrot who thundered home emphatically. Troy Deeney would have been suitably impressed.

The gloss came off the wondergoal when United deservedly got on terms in the 38th minute, Hurley atoning for his penalty miss with a cushioned header.

He could have had another after the break but his effort from the edge of the area glanced off the bar. Again, he atoned minutes later.

Stephen Walsh received in space and found Hurley who cut in from the left. With his weaker right, he curled a peach around Minogue to make it 2-1.

United continued to enjoy territory and possession but Athlone were occasionally brilliant on the break. Powerful and committed with no lack of class, Campion-Hinds, Pierrot and Lennon all caused real bother for Brendan Clarke and company.

As they committed forward, they were ironically caught by a United counter-attack. Ed McCarthy teed Walsh up and he fired low and hard to make it 3-1.

The goal took some of the sting out of the Athlone effort. United's experience told as the clock ticked down. Pierrot did have one final effort but Brendan Clarke's reflex save provided a fitting end to a fantastic tussle.

Athlone Town: Minogue; Duffy (Mutawe 45), Fuentes, Van Geenen, Abdikadir; Lennon, Connolly, Dolia, Hickey, Campion-Hinds; Pierrot.

Galway United: B Clarke; Horgan (Nugent 78), Slevin, Brouder, O' Keefe; McCarthy (Clarke 78), Borden, McCormack, Manning (Lomboto 78); Hurley (Rowe 85), Walsh (Keita 85).

Referee: Paul Norton

