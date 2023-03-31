Manchester City to make late decision on Erling Haaland ahead of Liverpool clash

The prolific striker withdrew from Norway’s recent Euro 2024 qualifiers due to a groin injury.
WAITING GAME: Erling Haaland needs to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday’s early game (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 14:22
Andy Hampson, PA

Erling Haaland faces a fitness test ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

The prolific striker withdrew from Norway’s recent Euro 2024 qualifiers after suffering a groin injury in City’s FA Cup victory over Burnley a fortnight ago.

Haaland, who has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season, will be assessed after City’s final training session ahead of the lunchtime encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola, right, will check on Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday: “Erling is recovering. We’ll see this afternoon. The last training is at 4pm and we will see how he feels.”

City, who trail leaders Arsenal by eight points with a game in hand, have a big few weeks ahead.

They face Bayern Munich over two legs in the Champions League quarter-finals and then face the Gunners in another crucial fixture before the end of April.

It could therefore be a risk to play Haaland this weekend if not fully fit but Guardiola is not ruling anything out.

He said: “We’ll see, the doctors and the player will decide, if he feels good. We’ll see, life at this stage is risks and sometimes you have to take.”

City will definitely be without midfielder Phil Foden, who underwent surgery to remove his appendix last week.

Guardiola said: “The doctors tell me (he will be out) two or three weeks. We will see how he develops.”

