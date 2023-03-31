McCabe ruled out of USA friendlies but no fears over her World Cup availability

Katie McCabe will miss Ireland’s double-header friendly away to world champions USA next week but her injury poses no concerns for her World Cup availability.

Concerns were raised when the Ireland skipper hobbled off the Emirates pitch near the end of Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich that sealed a Champions League semi-final spot for the Gunners.

Although McCabe reappeared on crutches and a protective boot, rather than be immediately sent to hospital, boded well in terms of severity and a scan on Thursday revealed merely swelling and bruising on her foot injury.

Vera Pauw unveils her Ireland squad on Friday morning ahead of the flight stateside on Monday which will take off without McCabe.

Her absence from the first game of the double-header in Austin, Texas on April 8 ends her sequence of 63 consecutive appearances stretching over seven years.

The left-sided player last missed an Ireland game in November 2015 when a quad muscle injury sustained days earlier ruled her out of Spain’s visit.

McCabe will want to be fit and ready for Arsenal’s season run-in, the crown jewel of which is the Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg on April 22 in Germany followed by the second clash at the Emirates on May 1.

Ireland follow up next Saturday’s first game at the Q2 Stadium in Austin (Kick-off 7.30 Irish/2.30pm local time) by staging a rematch on Tuesday week, April 11, at CityPark, Missouri, the first time for a fixture to be held at the home of the latest US franchise, St Louis City FC, which is the country’s only majority-female owned club.

A number of home-based players are pressing for inclusion, after Pauw selected just two – Shamrock Rovers duo Áine O’Gorman and Abbie Larkin – for the first assignment of the year, the recent training camp and scoreless draw against China in Spain.

Jessie Stapleton’s strong early season form for leaders Shelbourne elevates her into contention for another recall while another teen, Tara O’Hanlon of Peamount United, is edging closer to a maiden call-up.

The world’s top ranked nation USA have already picked their 26-player squad, with an injury to Megan Rapinoe denying her a 200th camp against Ireland.

In what is an unofficial record, the USWNT will have five mothers in camp: Casey Krueger, Julie Ertz, Crystal Dunn, Adrianna Franch and Alex Morgan.

These are the final away friendlies for Ireland’s trip to the World Cup in July.

They host Zambia and France at Tallaght on June 22 and July 6 respectively before travelling Down Under to face co-hosts Australia on July 20 at an expected sold-out 83,000-seater Sydney Olympic Stadium. Olympic gold medallists Canada on July 26 and Nigeria on 31 complete the group for Ireland.

USA squad v Ireland:

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 13), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 89)

DEFENDERS (10): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 23/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 48/1), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 27/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 130/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 14/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 28/0), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 37/0), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 156/3), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 214/0), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 73/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Julie Ertz (Unattached; 116/20), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 126/26), Taylor Kornieck(San Diego Wave FC; 12/2), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 87/24), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 50/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 22/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 42/3)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 17/5), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 204/121), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 15/2), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 27/12), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 87/32), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15) ends