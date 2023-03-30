Hull City owner on verge of deal to invest in Shelbourne - Reports

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is on the verge of striking a deal to invest in League of Ireland outfit Shelbourne FC.

It is understood that Ilicali was present at Tolka Park last month as a guest of Shelbourne chairman Andrew Doyle.

According to Hull Live, a deal for Shelbourne "will be completed soon", with discussions already at an advanced stage.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has previously spoke openly about his club's efforts to invest in another League of Ireland outfit, Dundalk, which did not work out.

It is understood that those failed talks with the Louth-outfit have led Ilicali to negotiations with Shelbourne.

At a fan event a number of weeks ago, Shelbourne board members gave an update on its plans to seek investment from outside sources..

"We are making good progress on the potential acquisition of our Stadium and in continuing to identify potential suitable, and like-minded, partner(s)," it said.

"As our fans know, central to our objectives are the protection and preservation of the club’s proud history, tradition, name and crest and the continuing use of Tolka Park as the home of Shelbourne FC.

"Great work has been done by the club to establish equality between the men’s and women’s senior teams and this work will be respected, continued and expanded.

"As with all investment in the club in recent years, any future investment in Shelbourne FC will be for the sole purpose of sustaining and improving the speed of our development on and off the pitch.

"The club will continue to engage openly and transparently with the fanbase and fan groups in relation to all material developments at the club and will continue to act in the best possible interests of Shelbourne FC and its fans, stadium and traditions."