Spurs ‘urgently seeking’ clarification from Fifa on Fabio Paratici’s ban

Tottenham are “urgently seeking further clarification from Fifa” after the club’s managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, had his ban in Italy extended worldwide.

Paratici will have to step away from his job after Fifa said it had extended a ban imposed on him when his former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.

On Wednesday night Tottenham responded with a statement which read: “This committee deliberation has been taken with no advance notice to any of the parties involved. We are urgently seeking further clarification from Fifa as to the details of the extension and its variance from the [Italian FA] sanction.”

Juventus were docked 15 league points in January at the resolution of a long-running investigation. Paratici, who joined Spurs in 2021, was among a number of former and current Juventus executives to receive lengthy bans, after a hearing at the federal court of appeal.

His 30-month ban initially applied only to Italian football but Fifa said in a statement on Wednesday in response to a question from the Guardian relating to Paratici: “Fifa can confirm that following a request by the Italian FA (FIGC), the chairperson of Fifa disciplinary committee has decided to extend the sanctions imposed by FIGC on several football officials to have worldwide effect.”

Juventus have denied wrongdoing and they and Paratici have appealed. Fifa’s move comes as Tottenham seek a replacement for Antonio Conte, who left his post as manager by mutual consent on Sunday, and make transfer plans.

On Tuesday Tottenham published an extended interview with Paratici in which he described Conte’s departure as “the right decision” and urged everyone at the club to focus on a successful end to the season.

After the update regarding Paratici’s ban the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust called for clarity from the club and brought the future of Harry Kane, whose contract expires in June 2024, into the equation.

“This news adds further to the extremely concerning situation at the club,” it said. “No manager, no director of football and uncertainty around our star player and our end-of-season finish. Fans deserve to hear a clear statement of strategy.”

The forward Son Heung-min has said he was saddened by Conte’s exit and feels responsible.

“As a player, I am really sorry,” he said.

“He’s a world-class coach and we had a great journey together … I should have played better. I feel responsible for his departure because I haven’t helped the club all that much.”

