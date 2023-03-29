Christians lift a Munster Soccer title for the first time in their history

For the first time in the school’s illustrious sporting history, Christian Brothers College lifted a Munster title in Soccer as they defeated De la Salle of Waterford 1-0 in the U15 Minor Cup final in Carrigaline on Wednesday.

A superb finish from Liam Cregan proved to be the difference between the two talented sides on a windy day at Ballea Park and ensured it is CBC who progress to the All-Ireland semi-final where they will take on the Connacht Cup winners.

“This is an historic day for CBC,” began coach Stephen Hogan shortly after full-time.

MATCH WINNER: Christians Liam Cregan about to shoot the ball into the net to score the only goal of the game during the final of the FAI Schools Munster Minor Cup under 15 final that was held at Ballea Park, Carrigaline, Co. Cork. - Picture David Creedon

“We have contested four Munster Finals now across three age groups in soccer, but this is our first success.

“We knew De La Salle would be an excellent team, as any team that reaches a Munster Final has to be.

“They were everything we expected them to be - competitive, sporting, spirited, giving their all - but they were so gracious at the end, and this is what makes our victory even more special for us.

“To beat a team of that calibre shows how well we performed. We were very energetic from the start and using the wind we pushed De La Salle back.

“In close contests like this the first goal is crucial and that proved to be the case. It was very satisfying that it came from great interplay for the team to set up Liam Cregan for the finish.

“We had to win six games to win this cup and over those six games we conceded only three goals. The defence was immense again today and was the platform for us to perform well in attack.

CHAMPIONS: The Christians team bring the FAI Schools Munster Minor Cup that they just won over to show their supporters at Ballea Park, Carrigaline, Co. Cork. - Picture David Creedon

“I think we are unique in schools' sports now, having contested Munster Finals in Rugby, Hurling and Soccer.

“The standard of sports players in the College has improved across all disciplines over the last few years and Soccer is no exception.

"The squad have to be commended for buying into what Tim Mawe, Rory Murphy (both former students of the College), and myself wanted to instill from the start of this campaign.

“This squad bought into this campaign, believed in themselves and this is why they are Munster Champions now.”

CHRISTIANS SQUAD: Harry Walsh, Liam Lynch, Elliot Quin, Cathal Walsh, Max Murphy, Tom McGrath, Darragh Morley, Donal O Connor ( Captain), Liam Cregan, Aidan O Shea, Ben Phillips, Dave O Connell, James Costello, Michael Scott, Ben O Herlihy, Shane Kavanagh, Seán Ó Sé, Fionn Conway, Ryan Manley, Larry Butler and Rory Cullinane.