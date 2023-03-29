Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger become first managers to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have become the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.
Ferguson is the most successful manager in Premier League history having guided Manchester United to 13 titles, while Wenger won the competition on three occasions with Arsenal, including going unbeaten in the 2003-04 season.
Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger become the first managers inducted into #PLHallOfFame 👏 pic.twitter.com/1c9uG7CGuU— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 29, 2023
“It’s an honour when you receive recognition like this,” Ferguson said in a press release. “However, it’s not just about me as a person. It’s about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I’m also proud for the club, the staff and my players.” Wenger said: “To share this with Sir Alex is a great honour for me.
“It’s like two boxers, you fight like mad and go the distance together. At the end of the day, you have respect and it will be a great opportunity to meet with him, share a good bottle of wine and memories of our old battles.”