The two managers battled throughout their managerial careers, which were largely spent in charge of Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively.
Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger become first managers to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

LEGENDARY STATUS: Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have become the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. Pic: Sky Sports Premier League

Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 10:11

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have become the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Ferguson is the most successful manager in Premier League history having guided Manchester United to 13 titles, while Wenger won the competition on three occasions with Arsenal, including going unbeaten in the 2003-04 season.

“It’s an honour when you receive recognition like this,” Ferguson said in a press release. “However, it’s not just about me as a person. It’s about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I’m also proud for the club, the staff and my players.” Wenger said: “To share this with Sir Alex is a great honour for me.

“It’s like two boxers, you fight like mad and go the distance together. At the end of the day, you have respect and it will be a great opportunity to meet with him, share a good bottle of wine and memories of our old battles.”

<p>TARGETING DEVELOPMENT: From left, Swords Manor player Ellie Kerwin, age 13, Dennis Hyland, TY Co-Ordinator, FAI Regional Manager Barry Ferguson, FAI President Gerry McAnaney, FAI Fingal Development Officer Sharon Boyle, Lord Mayor of Fingal Howard Mahoney, Eileen Gleeson, FAI Head of Women and Girl's Football, FAI Fingal Development Officer Paul Keogh, Sandra Harvey from Swords Celtic, FAI Fingal Development Officer Jamie Wilson and Swords Manor player Layla Donohue, age 12, during the launch of FAI / Fingal Girls' Transition Year Football &amp; Fitness Course at Swords County Hall in Dublin. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

New Women's chief Eileen Gleeson targets State support to enshrine World Cup legacy

