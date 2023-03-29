No panic from Spain's De la Fuente after shock loss to Scotland

'It's a painful defeat,' De la Fuente told Teledeporte.
No panic from Spain's De la Fuente after shock loss to Scotland

NO PANIC: Spain manager Luis de la Fuente gestures on the touchline. Pic: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 10:13
Reuters

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was left to rue two defensive errors that cost his side in Tuesday’s shock 2-0 loss to Scotland in their Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park but refused to blame his players for the defeat.

Scott McTominay scored at the start of each half, profiting from a Pedro Porro slip that allowed Andy Robertson to play the ball into his path before Kieran Tierney shrugged off a weak challenge from Dani Carvajal to cross for the second.

Carvajal replaced Porro at right back during halftime.

"It's a painful defeat," De la Fuente told Teledeporte.

"Analysing the game, I think early on we have done things well enough to change the result. I'll keep those positives, but there's still a lot to improve. I'm happy with the attitude of the boys.

"At this high level, any mistake costs you. But you shouldn't blame the players. It serves as an experience that any small incident tilts the balance of the match."

De la Fuente said the result will not change his plans ahead of the UEFA Nations League semi-final against Italy on June 15.

"Of course, I bet on the players on this list, the same as others who have not been able to come. I bet on them a thousand times," he said.

"You can always change things and improve. You have to work harder. The players have grasped this idea very well and I have seen them identify with it.

"I think we have planted seeds and that the future will bring us better experiences."

Spain started their Group A qualifying campaign with a 3-0 home win against Norway in Malaga on Saturday.

The defeat in Glasgow is their first in Euro qualifiers since 2014, a run of 19 matches in which they claimed 17 wins.

More in this section

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger become first managers to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger become first managers to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Scotland v Spain - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group A - Hampden Park Rodri slams Scotland's 'rubbish' approach after Spain loss
SWPL - Rangers vs Celtic SFA to probe apparent headbutt by Rangers coach on Celtic boss
<p>TARGETING DEVELOPMENT: From left, Swords Manor player Ellie Kerwin, age 13, Dennis Hyland, TY Co-Ordinator, FAI Regional Manager Barry Ferguson, FAI President Gerry McAnaney, FAI Fingal Development Officer Sharon Boyle, Lord Mayor of Fingal Howard Mahoney, Eileen Gleeson, FAI Head of Women and Girl's Football, FAI Fingal Development Officer Paul Keogh, Sandra Harvey from Swords Celtic, FAI Fingal Development Officer Jamie Wilson and Swords Manor player Layla Donohue, age 12, during the launch of FAI / Fingal Girls' Transition Year Football &amp; Fitness Course at Swords County Hall in Dublin. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

New Women's chief Eileen Gleeson targets State support to enshrine World Cup legacy

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd