Ireland v France: The moments that mattered

An early scare – 8 mins

Despite Ireland’s solid start, Eduardo Camavinga’s perceptive pass catches the hosts’ back four square.

Kolo Muani collects possession on the edge of the box and attempts to round Gavin Bazunu. The €105 million rated striker is pushed wide by Southampton’s goalkeeper.

Unable to shoot, Muana’s attempted backheel to Olivier Giroud is cleared by the Irish defence.

Mbappe on the prowl – 14 mins

Kolo Muani breaks down the right and crosses from the by-line.

Kylian Mbappe shapes to attempt a Zinedine Zidane-like volley but Jayson Molumby intervenes and heads clear at the last second.

A timely reminder that the PSG star cannot be left ‘sans surveillance’.

Bazunu off his line – 25 mins

Dominating possession (61%), Mbappe shows the Irish defence a clean pair of heels but Seamus Coleman recovers to concede a corner.

Antoine Griezmann’s in-swinger is met by Olivier Giroud. The French striker’s goal-bound header deflects off Coleman and, for one horrifying moment, bounces unattended inside the box.

Bazunu is quickly off his line to gather and Ireland’s supporters breathe a sigh of relief.

Ireland finally threaten – 40 mins

Chiedozie Ogbene earns a free-kick wide on the right following another Theo Hernandez foul. Josh Cullen’s delivery flies across a crowded penalty area and lands at Dara O’Shea’s feet.

Kolo Muani’s tackle sends O’Shea to the turf amid penalty claims but, after a brief VAR check, nothing is given. Consecutive Irish set-pieces are cleared.

Allez Les Blues – 50 mins

Following such a disciplined, organised first half display, it is an unforced Irish error that leads to the game’s opening goal.

Josh Cullen, on the edge of his own penalty area, attempts a dangerous pass to Jason Knight.

Benjamin Pavard reads Cullen’s intentions, intercepts and unleashes a rocket into the top corner.

Ireland respond positively – 59 mins

Ogbene gets in behind the France back four from a Coleman pass. Cutting inside, the Irish winger’s low centre locates Jason Knight.

Griezmann blocks Knight’s shot but France are slow to clear. Evan Ferguson forces his way into the penalty area only for goalkeeper Mike Maignan to gather the loose ball.

Diaby and Rabiot go close – 75 mins

A positive spell of Irish possession elicits an immediate response. Having an Mbappe penalty shout turned down, France calmly work the ball to substitute Moussa Diaby.

Diaby’s quick turn and thunderous effort from outside the box is palmed away by a diving Gavin Bazunu. Soon after, Adrien Rabiot forces another important stop.

Maignan twice to the rescue – 88 mins

Jayson Molumby, James McClean, Nathan Collins and Alan Browne all go close before France’s goalkeeper produces two world class saves.

First, Mike Maignan goes full length to prevent Jules Kounde’s deflection from hitting the French net. Then, Maignan goes one better to tip Nathan Collins’ goal-bound header away.