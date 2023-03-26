Upamecano promises Ireland more of the same ferocious French on Monday

Dayot Upamecano has warned Ireland that formidable France won’t let up despite the 72-hour turnaround from Friday’s 4-0 pasting of Netherlands.

Didier Deschamps and his squad will fly to Dublin on Sunday morning boosted by their annihilation of the Dutch who, due to the French finishing bottom of their Nations League group, are the top seeds in the Euro 2024 qualification pool.

Blitzing Ronald Koeman’s side with three goals inside 21 minutes at the Stade de France wrapped the game up early for Les Bleus.

Only Kingsley Coman emerged from the first game of the campaign as a doubt but coming off with 23 minutes remaining proved wise as the winger has been declared fit for Monday’s sold-out showdown at Lansdowne Road.

Upamecano was in flying form after Friday’s stroll, more concerned about their recovery policy plan rather than the threat he might face in Evan Ferguson.

The Bayern Munich defender scored his second goal in 13 games by bundling home France’s second following a goalkeeping howler by Jasper Cillessen.

“We’re going to have to eat well, sleep well, because the matches are coming thick and fast,” the centre-back said as the second part of the double-header demanded attention and energy.

“We play Ireland on Monday and we’ll attack them.”

A brace from new French captain Kylian Mbappé brought his tally to an incredible 21 goals in his last 18 international games.

His streak is the most prolific for the French national team since Just Fontaine in 1960, who scored 27 in that timeframe. His recent passing was recognised on Friday with a tribute inside the stadium.

The 24-year-old was ruthless in filleting a depleted Dutch team and arrives in Dublin as the bona fide successor to feted status of global standout that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had relative exclusivity on for the past 15 years.

“Well done guys, well done, well done - that’s how you start a game,” were Mbappé’s sentiments broadcast on the French federation’s social channels as he entered the dressing-room during half-time, cruising at 3-0.

“Don’t let them breathe, give them nothing. Same thing in the second half, the same thing. Don’t let up. That’s how we do it, guys.”

The bad news is Deschamps could name the same side in Dublin that began ablaze. If he was to consider endurance levels, the quality won’t be diluted by promoting the likes of Eduardo Camavinga or Oliver Giroud from the bench.

“I will decide on Monday,” said the manager, approaching his eleventh year in charge.

He was cautioning against the welter of expectancy raised by their demolition, reminding players and public about the stalemate against Luxembourg they suffered in 2017.

Ireland and Stephen Kenny know all about how that minnow can apply perspective.