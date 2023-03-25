Ben Foster returns as Wrexham maintain lead with 3-0 win over York

The former Manchester United goalkeeper came out of retirement this week to sign a short-term deal with the club.
THE RETURNING GK: Wrexham recently announced the signing of former England and Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster on a short-term deal. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

PA Sport Staff

Wrexham reached 100 National League goals for the season and maintained their three-point lead at the top following a 3-0 win over York at the Racecourse Ground.

After Ryan Barnett hit a post early on, Wrexham went ahead three minutes before the break in fortuitous circumstances as James Jones’ shot cannoned off the crossbar and hit York goalkeeper Ryan Whitley on the rebound.

Substitute Sam Dalby eased any nerves among the season-high crowd of 10,161 when he headed in from Ben Tozer’s long throw with 10 minutes left before Elliot Lee grabbed the milestone goal in stoppage time.

Former England and Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster came out of retirement this week to sign a short-term deal with Wrexham, his second spell at the club after a loan stint in 2005.

He saved from Ryan Fallowfield and Mitch Hancox in the second half while Danny Rowe, signed on loan for the rest of the season from Chesterfield, also went close for York.

