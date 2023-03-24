Bray into second place after five goal thriller against Wexford

Bray Wanderers 3 Wexford FC 2

Bray climbed up to second place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division as they edged out Wexford in a five-goal thriller.

The result at a wet and windy Carlisle Grounds saw Wanderers equal their club record of eight games undefeated in all competitions from the start of the season - set back in 1995.

The match saw former Wexford boss Ian Ryan come up against his former club who have ex- Bray coach James Keddy now at the helm.

What proved to be the winner came in the 70th minute. Cole Omorehiomwan started the move. Max Murphy whipped in a cross from the left flank. Ben Feeney kept the ball in play by the right endline. His effort was parried on the line by Charlie Heffernan. But Omorehiomwan followed up to convert close in for his third of the campaign.

From the side who’d drawn away to Waterford last week, the Seasiders made three changes as Len O’Sullivan, Chris Lyons and Ger Shortt all started.

There were also three changes for the visitors Karl Chambers, Danny Furlong and Corban Piper all came in from the team who’d beaten Kerry 2-1.

The Wicklow team hit the front after just six minutes. From Dane Massey’s through ball, Chris Lyons tangled with an opponent just outside the box.

Ben Feeney reacted to the loose ball, held off a challenge and slotted in low from 12-yards.

But the visitors equalised just three minutes later, Alex Moody kept out Furlong’s long-range strike but Aaron Dobbs pounced on the rebound close in.

They then hit the front in the 28th minute. From a corner, James Crawford appeared to get the vital touch at the back post.

However, the Green and White’s restored parity five minutes before the interval. Harry Groome’s defence splitting pass released Feeney to side foot low in from 15-yards.

Bray Wanderers: Moody, Murphy, Omorehiomwan, Massey, O’Sullivan (Farrell 26); Lovic, Groome, Power (Crowley 76); Shortt (Davis 76), Lyons (Walker 81), Feeney.

Wexford FC: Heffernan; Chambers (Tallon 80), Douglas, Boyle, Levingston, Chambers, Dobbs (Fitzpatrick 80), Hanratty, Crawford, Furlong (Adeyemo 76), Piper, Doran (Harnett 67).

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).