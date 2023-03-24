Galway made to battle but keep winning run going

Galway United 1

Longford Town 0

Galway United recorded their sixth win on the spin on a wild night in the west.

They were made sweat all the way by a committed Longford Town team who despite a difficult start had already held Waterford and Bray on their travels.

The home team nearly had the ideal start inside two minutes. Ronan Manning drove from the left at Gavin O'Brien in the box. The full-back was harshly penalised. Stephen Walsh's tame penalty was smothered well by Jack Brady.

Walsh nearly atoned moments later but his strike from the edge of the box cannoned wide. The game settled thereafter as both sides struggled with the swirling wind. United had the upper hand but the visitors retained a threat on the break.

Nobody threatened more than Manning who was scintillating throughout the first half. In the 38th minute he picked up the ball in midfield and danced all the way to the edge of the box. His final effort sped just over to deny a famous goal.

There was an uptick in the urgency after the break from the home team. Ibrahim Keita and Manning both could have done better with chances before the hour mark. Ed McCarthy showed some sublime skill but couldn't unlock a stingy Town rearguard.

For their part Longford were bright on the break and fizzed and had some dangerous moments from set-pieces. However, the introduction of their former player proved their undoing.

In his first major contribution, Darren Clarke collected it on the left and cut to the edge of the box. He drilled an effort that careered towards the far corner. Viktor Serdeniuk was unlucky to divert the vicious shot into his own net with a quarter hour left.

Tempers frayed as the time ticked down and referee Declan Toland struggled to control a feisty contest. Even after the signalled four minutes had elapsed, there was time from drama. A desperate cross from the left was met by Rob Slevin whose interception went just wide of the post.

Galway United: B Clarke; Horgan, Brouder, Slevin, O' Keefe; McCarthy (D Clarke 71) (Verdon 71), Borden (Nugent 85), McCormack, Manning (Hurley 85); Walsh, Keita (Lomboto 60)

Longford Town: Brady; O' Brien (Boudiaf 83), Elworthy, Byrne, O' Connor; Armstrong (Doona 83), Seredeniuk, Dervin, Daly; Lynch (Giurgi 77), Meaney

Referee: D Toland