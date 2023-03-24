Galway made to battle but keep winning run going

Longford Town made it an uncomfortable night in windy conditions.
Galway made to battle but keep winning run going

Galway United manager John Caulfield. File pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 18:28
Caomhá O'Connell 

Galway United 1 

Longford Town 0 

Galway United recorded their sixth win on the spin on a wild night in the west. 

They were made sweat all the way by a committed Longford Town team who despite a difficult start had already held Waterford and Bray on their travels.

The home team nearly had the ideal start inside two minutes. Ronan Manning drove from the left at Gavin O'Brien in the box. The full-back was harshly penalised. Stephen Walsh's tame penalty was smothered well by Jack Brady.

Walsh nearly atoned moments later but his strike from the edge of the box cannoned wide. The game settled thereafter as both sides struggled with the swirling wind. United had the upper hand but the visitors retained a threat on the break.

Nobody threatened more than Manning who was scintillating throughout the first half. In the 38th minute he picked up the ball in midfield and danced all the way to the edge of the box. His final effort sped just over to deny a famous goal.

There was an uptick in the urgency after the break from the home team. Ibrahim Keita and Manning both could have done better with chances before the hour mark. Ed McCarthy showed some sublime skill but couldn't unlock a stingy Town rearguard.

For their part Longford were bright on the break and fizzed and had some dangerous moments from set-pieces. However, the introduction of their former player proved their undoing.

In his first major contribution, Darren Clarke collected it on the left and cut to the edge of the box. He drilled an effort that careered towards the far corner. Viktor Serdeniuk was unlucky to divert the vicious shot into his own net with a quarter hour left.

Tempers frayed as the time ticked down and referee Declan Toland struggled to control a feisty contest. Even after the signalled four minutes had elapsed, there was time from drama. A desperate cross from the left was met by Rob Slevin whose interception went just wide of the post.

Galway United: B Clarke; Horgan, Brouder, Slevin, O' Keefe; McCarthy (D Clarke 71) (Verdon 71), Borden (Nugent 85), McCormack, Manning (Hurley 85); Walsh, Keita (Lomboto 60) 

Longford Town: Brady; O' Brien (Boudiaf 83), Elworthy, Byrne, O' Connor; Armstrong (Doona 83), Seredeniuk, Dervin, Daly; Lynch (Giurgi 77), Meaney 

Referee: D Toland

More in this section

FAI condemn 'sickening' racist abuse of underage Ireland players FAI condemn 'sickening' racist abuse of underage Ireland players
Treaty United v Bray Wanderers - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Bray into second place after five goal thriller against Wexford
Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Doherty goals give Cobh share of the spoils against Finn Harps
<p>UNITED FRONT: Dayot Upamecano of France celebrates with teammates. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images</p>

France warm up for Dublin trip with Dutch demolition

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd