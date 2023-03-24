FAI condemn 'sickening' racist abuse of underage Ireland players

The Association say they're working to make sure the situation is dealt with. 
FAI condemn 'sickening' racist abuse of underage Ireland players
Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 20:24
Adrian Russell

The FAI has condemned 'vile and horrific racist abuse' aimed at players from Ireland's boys U-15 side on social media. 

Jason Donohue's side put six past Latvia earlier this week, with three goals in each half at Whitehall. 

Afterwards posts about the side's big win were targeted with racist abuse on social media platforms. 

"The FAI takes the protection of all Irish players seriously," a statement from the Association on Friday night reads. 

"We abhor such ignorant and unacceptable online abuse of any player and we are working with the Gardaí the social media companies, the families of the players and their clubs to ensure that this matter is dealt with in the appropriate manner.

"We have spoken with the players and their families tonight and offered them our full support."

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said there is no room for racism in football.

“To see such young players targeted in this manner is particularly sickening," he added, "and the FAI will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrators are identified and held responsible for their disgraceful actions.” 

FAI President Gerry McAnaney added: “I was proud to see these players represent Ireland in their Under 15 international against Latvia in Whitehall on Tuesday and proud of the delight they took in representing their country. 

"I can assure their families that as an Association we fully support all our players. We cannot tolerate such behaviour in society and sport.” 

More in this section

Leeds United v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Police arrest man following security threat to Leeds
Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Treaty United and Waterford postponed due to unplayable surface at Markets Field
Everton v Brentford - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton charged with alleged breach of Premier League’s FFP rules
<p>ONTO THE NEXT: Ireland's Nathan Collins, Mikey Johnston, Dara O'Shea and Alan Browne applaud the fans. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

Dara O'Shea: No room for error against Kylian Mbappé and France

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd