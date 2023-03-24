FAI condemn 'sickening' racist abuse of underage Ireland players

The FAI has condemned 'vile and horrific racist abuse' aimed at players from Ireland's boys U-15 side on social media.

Jason Donohue's side put six past Latvia earlier this week, with three goals in each half at Whitehall.

Afterwards posts about the side's big win were targeted with racist abuse on social media platforms.

"The FAI takes the protection of all Irish players seriously," a statement from the Association on Friday night reads.

"We abhor such ignorant and unacceptable online abuse of any player and we are working with the Gardaí the social media companies, the families of the players and their clubs to ensure that this matter is dealt with in the appropriate manner.

"We have spoken with the players and their families tonight and offered them our full support."

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said there is no room for racism in football.

“To see such young players targeted in this manner is particularly sickening," he added, "and the FAI will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrators are identified and held responsible for their disgraceful actions.”

FAI President Gerry McAnaney added: “I was proud to see these players represent Ireland in their Under 15 international against Latvia in Whitehall on Tuesday and proud of the delight they took in representing their country.

"I can assure their families that as an Association we fully support all our players. We cannot tolerate such behaviour in society and sport.”