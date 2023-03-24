Everton charged with alleged breach of Premier League’s FFP rules

Everton have been charged with an alleged breach of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules in relation to its spending last season.

The charge came after a 10-month investigation which began after Burnley and Leeds wrote to the Premier League in May to question whether Everton had broken the rules after they recorded losses of £371.8m over the last three years.

Under Premier League rules, clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three years - and clubs who break its Profitability and Sustainability rules can be fined or deducted points.

At the time of their joint letter, signed by Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear and Burnley chairman Alan Pace, both clubs were threatened with relegation - and both also indicated their right to make legal claims against the Premier League and Everton.

A Premier League statement confirmed that Everton had been charged under Rule W.82.1, the same rule that Manchester City is alleged to have breached.

“In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4,” it said. “The assessment period for which it is alleged that the Club is in breach is the period ending Season 2021/22.”

“The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. The League will be making no further comment until that time.”

Everton are yet to comment but last year the club denied any wrongdoing.

