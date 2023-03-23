Mighty MICC Dunmanway crowned Munster U17 junior soccer champions

West Cork secondary school MICC Dunmanway claimed the Munster under 17 Junior Schools Soccer Trophy with a comprehensive 3–0 victory over Clare school side St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Tulla.

A brace from Padraic Hegarty and a goal from the excellent Brian Horgan sealed victory at a rainswept Charleville AFC ground. It is a second U17 success for Dunmanway, having won the competition previously in 2019.

MICC Dumanway started well, creating a succession of chances, Brian Horgan rattling the crossbar with a fine header after an excellent delivery from the lively Euan Lehane. And moments later, Keith McCarthy shot narrowly over with a fine free-kick.

St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Tulla

To their credit, St. Joseph’s continued to work hard and grew into the game, though they were restricted to half chances by the strong Dunmanway rearguard, marshalled well by the brilliant Jamie Dullea.

Dunmanway threatened again when Eoin Hurley’s shot, which looked destined to nestle in the bottom corner of the net, was expertly repelled by Tulla’s goalkeeper Owen McGann with an outstanding save low to his right.

The mounting pressure from the West Cork side soon told as the best player on the pitch, Brian Horgan, opened the scoring on the half-hour, cooly slotting home a rebound after a fine save on the line from Padraic Hegarty’s initial shot.

Soon after, MICC Dummanway doubled their lead with an excellent team goal. Euan Lehane, Keith McCarthy and Padraic Hegarty interlinked well down the left wing before Hegarty rattled the back of the net with a well taken effort. Dunmanway controlled the remainder of the first half and took a well-earned 2-0 lead into the break.

St. Joseph’s came out after the break with renewed vigour and had a great chance when captain Ben Maxwell burst into the box but his cross was well read by Dunmanway left back Caolan O’ Driscoll.

Moments later Tulla hearts were broken as the excellent Hegarty got his second of the game with a thunderous volley from Euan Lehane's pinpoint delivery to seal the win.

Tulla were denied the consolation goal their efforts deserved when Glen McNamara struck the crossbar with an audacious long-range shot from just inside the halfway line.

Winning manager Adrian Hurley praising his players. "I am is delighted for them as they are a terrific bunch of players who represented the school with pride, trained hard all year and got their reward today."

St. Joseph’s manager Ultan Mulqueen praised the winners and was pleased by his side's efforts considering they are relatively new to soccer as a school and that eight of his starters are eligible for next year's competition.

MICC DUNMANWAY: Shane O’Sullivan, Conor Horgan, Caolan O’Driscoll, Adam Lordan, Jamie Dullea, Caolan O’Donovan, Euan Lehane, Brian Horgan, Eoin Hurley, Keith McCarthy, Padraic Hegarty, Ryan Daly, Luke McCarthy, Patrick Collins, Ben Coughlan, Ryan O’Leary, Matt Hurley, Kenny Kingston, Callum Murray, Niall Owens.

ST. JOSEPH’S SS, TULLA: Owen McGann, Sean Cunningham, Glen McNamara, Conor Walsh, Ben Kelly-Greene, Ben Maxwell, Callum Casey, Adam Kilker, Cormac Hale, Darragh Baker, Mark Davoren, Emmet Mulcahy, Conor McFadden, Harry Mulqueen, Alan Glowski, Cathal Culloo, Frankie O’ Sullivan, Jack Lovett.