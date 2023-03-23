Roy Keane brings Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on tour of Cork

Roy Keane brought Overlap presenters Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on a tour of Cork as they get ready for a sold out show at the 3Arena on Thursday evening.

The trio visited Rockmount Park and then they went to St Colman's Park; the home of Cobh Ramblers. They were given a first-hand guided tour of the clubs that made Keane the footballer that would win seven Premier League titles with Manchester United, and the Champions League in 1999.

Roy Keane and former Cobh Ramblers player Bob O'Donovan at ST Colman's Park. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

At Rockmount Park they met coaches and senior manager Eddie Kenny, who helped the club become the best amateur side in the country by winning the FAI Intermediate Cup in 2022.

Almost the entire committee was there for the Overlap presenters, including chairman John Delea, who watched Keane win almost every trophy at underage level before he moved to Cobh Ramblers in 1989.

Roy Keane at Rockmount AFC. Picture; David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Rockmount posted their arrival on Facebook and said: "We had some very special guests in Rockmount Park this afternoon.

"Roy brought Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher & all the fantastic crew from the overlap to Show them where he played for so many years. The three lads were fantastic with everyone & generous with their time.”

Their story continued at St Colman’s Park, where they met club ambassador Bob Donovan. The trio were pictured with their names on the back of Ramblers jerseys as they stood inside the dressing rooms of one of the oldest clubs in Cork.

Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Roy Keane in Mayfield. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

RINGERS: Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher with former Cobh Ramblers player Bob O'Donovan. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The club posted a picture of the visit on their Twitter account and said: “A few new faces for the trip to Finn Harps tomorrow Great to have Roy, Gary and Jamie in St Colman’s Park yesterday, alongside club ambassador Bob Donovan.”

Keane is a legend in east Cork as he made 23 appearances for the club after signing a professional contract under the guidance of caretaker manager Alek Ludzik.

