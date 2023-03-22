Carlo Ancelotti strongly linked with vacant Brazil job

Brazil’s national team players seem confident that Ancelotti could be their next coach. It’s been a subject of discussion among the squad ahead of this weekend’s friendly at Morocco
LINKED: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. Pic: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 11:18
AP

Ederson wants Real Madrid out of the Champions League so that coach Carlo Ancelotti can come to Brazil “as quickly as possible.” 

Never mind that Ancelotti is under contract in Madrid until the end of next season and that Brazil’s confederation recently denied it had reached a deal with the 63-year-old Italian.

Brazil’s national team players seem confident that Ancelotti could be their next coach. It’s been a subject of discussion among the squad ahead of this weekend’s friendly at Morocco.

“I was discussing this with Casemiro, Vini Jr, (Eder) Militão. There is a big possibility that he comes,” Ederson said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The job has been vacant since Tite’s six-and-a-half-year tenure ended after Brazil lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in December.

The Manchester City goalkeeper said he and his Brazil teammates see Ancelotti as “an exceptional coach, everyone in his group likes him, a victorious career.”

“Just look at his CV. We will know shortly whether he will be here or not,” Ederson said. “I hope we can have a new coach quickly. I feel the anticipation too because there’s too much speculation. Is it a Brazilian or a foreign coach? We are also living that phase of anxiety.” 

Under-20 team coach Ramon Menezes will be in charge at Saturday’s friendly.

