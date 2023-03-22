'He knows I never let him down' - Doherty on 'surprise' captaincy call

A cacophony of captaincy chatter will consume the build-up to France next Monday but Matt Doherty plans on cherishing his armband cameo when the gunpowder clears.

It’s 15 years since Doherty first represented Ireland, a long stretch to be waiting for the gig to circle his way.

Shane Duffy’s exclusion from the squad before he got injured, coupled with fellow previous skippers Séamus Coleman and John Egan being rested, prompted a new leader to be anointed.

That may be for one night only, and against a Baltic minnow, but this late bloomer navigated umpteen hurdles on his way to the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid to appreciate the responsibility.

“I’ve never captained my country at any level so when Stephen told me on Tuesday morning, I was a bit surprised. I didn’t expect it.

“I know he believes in me – always keeping in contact, even when I haven’t been playing. I guess he knows that I never let him down.

“You’re playing for Ireland in front of a big crowd at home with the opportunity to work your way into a Monday night game against France.

“For me, I’m trying to get my legs and lungs going again.”

And how he could do with the conditioning.

His surprise at Wednesday night’s captaincy is nothing compared to the public shock of his January transfer deadline day from Tottenham Hotspur to Atlético Madrid.

Seven weeks in and the task of usurping recently-ordained World Cup winner Nahuel Molina isn’t going to plan.

Argentinian Diego Simeone was never going to drop his compatriot and the wait continues for Doherty’s mere 12 minutes on the pitch so far to be expanded.

Regardless of game-time outcomes, the experience of being ensconced with a La Liga powerhouse, the first Irish international since Steve Finnan 14 years ago to do live, will linger.

“It is frustrating at times but I have learned to deal with it,” he admitted about his residency on the bench.

“I was at Wolves for a long time where I played every second of every game, so I am sure there were players at that time who trying to get in and were in the same boat.

“Over time I’ve become more experienced and been able to deal with it a lot better. I am there until the end of the season and I am just using it as a learning experience.

“I’m improving by training with world class players every day - using the six months I have there to try and get better, to try and understand the game better and improve my overall game.” Whether he remains beyond his short-term contract is moot. “Let’s see but I need to get in the team and kind of prove myself there first,” he emphasised.

“I’m not scared of taking leaps or challenges, making myself uncomfortable. It doesn’t matter what country it is; we’ll see in the summer where I end up but I wouldn’t be scared to go anywhere.” So back to captaincy matters. Doherty will savour his role this week but it seems his clubmate Antoine Greizmann is aghast at being denied his opportunity when the nations clash next Monday.

“He would be a good France captain but I don’t care if he is or not as it has nothing to do with me,” said the 31-year-old, distancing himself from the furore within the French camp over Kylian Mbappé prevailing.

“He’s certainly a big leader at our club. I was only there two weeks and we had a squad barbeque at his house and he looked after everybody.

“He’s got the respect of everybody in the squad, he leads them on the pitch and off the pitch.

“We know what kind of world-class player he is – doing it for years and years – and will be someone who we’ll have to keep our eye on for 90 minutes next week.”