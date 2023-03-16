Dundalk snatch win over Drogheda in derby clash

Drogheda United 0-1 Dundalk

Conor Malley and Nathan Shepperd were the Louth derby heroes for Dundalk as Stephen O’Donnell’s produced a smash-and-grab show to break Drogheda United hearts at Weavers Park.

From start to finish, Drogheda United bested Dundalk in almost every way during an entertaining first derby of four to come in this Premier Division season. Except, that is, when it came to putting the ball in the net.

So it proved Drogheda’s prolificacy in the first half especially came back to haunt them. Although they pushed some more after the break, Malley’s second goal in Lilywhite and Shepperd’s save from Freddie Draper’s penalty proved the decisive moments in the second 45 minutes.

Dayle Rooney let fly on three occasions, but Darragh Markey had the clearest sight of goal. He stole the ball off Andy Boyle in the penalty area but lashed a shot over. He should have done better but Shepperd deserved credit for narrowing the angle well.

He would have an even more important task to fulfil late in the day but in the meantime, it was his goal that was creaking under Drogheda pressure. Emmanuel Adegboyega’s header was on target and Rooney’s free went just wide of the upright.

The game’s only goal arrived completely against the run of play and even the most optimistic Dundalk supporter would have struggled to convince they had seen it coming. Boyle won the ball on the left and fed Rayhaan Tulloch.

The on-loan West Brom man advanced the ball into the area and found Malley, who’s curling shot beat Colin McCabe and nestled in the corner of the net.

When Darragh Leahy felled Dylan Grimes in the area with just four minutes of normal time to play, it seemed Drogheda would get at least a point. It would have been no less than that what they deserved. Shepperd had other ideas. He dived low to his left to keep out Draper.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Drogheda United: McCabe; Ahui (Leddy, 85), Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan; Grimes, Markey, Brennan, Rooney; Draper.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Davies, Williams, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett, Malley; Yli-Kokko (O;Kane, 58), Tulloch (Benson, 82); Elliott (Lewis, 58), Hoban (Martin, 76).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin