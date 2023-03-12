Antonio Conte's future up in the air but Spurs still in top four hunt

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3 (Kane 19, 35 pen, Son 62) NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1 (Worrall 82)

Should I stay or should I go?

If Antonio Conte is a fan of the Clash, that song could be on repeat in his London hotel room as he contemplates extending his contract with Tottenham Hotspur or returning to Italy, where his wife and daughter live.

Few now expect the coach to continue at Spurs beyond June, at the expiration of the 20-month contract he signed in November 2021 after Daniel Levy realised the club were heading for another mid-table finish.

Conte oversaw a huge improvement at Tottenham, taking them from eighth place to finish fourth, but this season has not gone to plan despite significant spending last summer and influx of players that the Italian requested.

Supporters have been divided over reasons for the team's demise, blaming either the ownership or manager or players. Chairman Daniel Levy has long been a whipping boy for a large part of the fanbase, who have seen only one trophy won since his ENIC group took over control two decades ago.

Increasingly, though, some supporters have it in for Conte and his style of football, which can be described as pragmatic at best, dull at worst. Even so, chants of “Antonio, Antonio” would still ring round the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while Spurs were competing on three or four fronts before the mid-season World Cup.

No longer. Events over the past fortnight have changed the mood music around the club and Conte in particular, suggesting a parting of the ways is inevitable. The Italian had to return home for gallbladder surgery in February, and while his assistant Cristian Stellini took over in the dugout, Conte still selected the team and tactics.

A weakened side, with Harry Kane and other key players rested, went out of the FA Cup at Sheffield United. Fans were unhappy at the club blowing their best chance of a trophy. Defeat at Wolves three days later set back their top four ambitions, and then AC Milan knocked them out of the Champions League last Wednesday. In three games spread over a week, Spurs had not scored a goal nor looked like a team capable of winning another game, and Conte's negative comments, coupled with an explosive interview by Richarlison complaining about his lack of game time, hardly helped.

But is Tottenham's season over? Maybe not, judging by events on Saturday. Not only did Liverpool lose at Bournemouth and Brighton draw with Leeds, to prove that those teams pushing Spurs for fourth place are equally flaky, but Tottenham turned on the style again to show that if they get it right between now and May, they can qualify for next season's Champions League, which in Conte's words “is like winning the Premier League for us.” Maybe he does not know that Spurs fans used to mock Arsene Wenger for saying finishing in the top four was like winning a trophy, while manager of their bitter rivals Arsenal.

But that is the position Spurs now find themselves in, and making fourth place is in their hands. It may sound simplistic, but if they win all their remaining 11 games they will finish no lower than fourth, possibly third.

Conte acknowledged that Liverpool and Newcastle are the main threats, with games in hand over Tottenham, and he even referenced his former club Chelsea, who are 11 points behind Spurs with only one game in hand.

“I don't consider Chelsea outsiders because they have the possibility to win the last 11 or 12 games in a row. The squad is really, really strong.”

If he thinks an inconsistent Chelsea can do it, why not Tottenham? Five of their remaining 11 games are against teams in the relegation battle and as beatable as hapless Nottingham Forest were on Saturday. Steve Cooper's side were beaten in barely an hour as Spurs raced into a 3-0 lead with two goals from Harry Kane and another from Heung Min Son, all of which were assisted by Richarlison, who also had a goal overturned by VAR for a marginal offside decision.

It was a surprise to see the Brazilian return to the starting line-up, considering his widely reported comments last week, but perhaps it was inspired man-management by Conte.

If so, it certainly worked as the Brazilian put in his best performance of the season, and helped Spurs play in a more attacking and expansive way. Forest captain Joe Worral scored a late consolation goal and Andre Ayew had a stoppage time penalty saved by Fraser Forster, but a Tottenham victory was never in doubt.

If they can play with the same positivity when they visit Liverpool and Newcastle after Easter, and beat those rivals for fourth, then perhaps Spurs will be heading back to a place in next season's Champions League.

But will Conte be in charge?

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3: Forster 7; Romero 8, Dier 7, Lenglet 7; Porro 7, Hojbjerg 8, Skipp 8 (Sarr 90+2), Davies 7; Richarlison 8 (Kulusevski 84), Kane 8, Son 7 (Lucas Moura 84).

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 4-3-2-1: Navas 8; Aurier 6, Worral 6, Felipe 6, Lodi 6; Freuler 5 (Yates 68), Shelvey 6, Mangala 6 (Ayew 46); Lingard 5 (Dennis 46), Gibbs-White 6; Johnson 6 (Wood 68 [Williams 73].

Referee: Craig Pawson 6/10.