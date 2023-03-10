Wanderers still unbeaten as they draw with Longford

Bray Wanderers 0 Longford Town 0

On a day that started with snow, Bray and Longford froze each other out in a goal-less stalemate.

Under freezing conditions at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday, Wanderers remain undefeated after their first four SSE Airtricity League First Division games of the 2023 season while the ‘Town have now drawn three successive fixtures.

But in a contest of eight yellow cards, the Seagulls almost snatched victory two minutes into second half stoppage time.

From sub Ben Feeney’s right wing centre, Jake Walker span in the box to hit a bicycle kick that appeared to be on its way to the net. But visiting goalkeeper Jack Brady turned the ball on the frame of the goal with a cracking save.

Wanderers handed first starts of the campaign to Joe Power and Conor Davis from the line-up who drew 1-1 away last week away to Finn Harps. The visitors retained the same side who drew with Cobh Ramblers.

Overall, Bray pressed and had the better of the possession and chances while the away outfit dug in, defended well and tried to hit their opponents on the break.

In a tight opening period that saw five players booked, the Wicklow outfit had the two clear-cut chances.

Brady made a brilliant stop to deny Walker on eight minutes after former Midlands player Power had charged the ball down.

Then in first half stoppage time, Harry Groome was played in. His low effort was parried by Brady with Walker then scooping the rebound over the bar closer in.

Bray Wanderers: Moody; Farrell (O’Sullivan 72), Omorehiomwan, Massey, Murphy, Groome, Crowley (Lovic 61), Groome, Almirall (Feeney 61), Power (Browne 84), Davis (Thompson 61)Walker.

Longford Town: Brady, Elworthy, Hand, Byrne, O’Connor, Giurgi (Campbell 860, Dervin, Seredeniuk, Boudiaf (Doona 68), Armstrong (Faye 76), Ibrahim (Meaney 86).

Referee: Michael Connolly.