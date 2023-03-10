Galway United rout Kerry for historic win

Galway United 9 Kerry FC 1

Kerry FC have won plenty of plaudits in their maiden League of Ireland campaign. Yet the scale of their challenge was laid bare when early pace setters Galway United ruthlessly dispatched them by 9-1 in Eamon Deacy Park.

Kerry had settled well initially but they were behind within ten minutes. The electric Ed McCarthy broke clear on the right and hit a speculative effort from the edge of the box. Wayne Guthrie managed to palm it, but only into his own net.

McCarthy and Ronan Manning were now unstoppable on either flank. Manning stole clear 10 minutes later. He cut back to Francely Lomboto who selflessly teed up McCarthy to stitch home his second.

Kerry rallied thereafter but cruelly were 3-0 down just after the half hour mark. McCarthy sped free on the right and was hauled down by Leo Gaxha. Regan Donelon stood the resulting free up for Rob Slevin to power home.

The visitors were unlucky to find themselves so far adrift so early but the concession of the 4th and 5th goals before half-time really emphasised the gulf between the sides.

Kerry had forced a corner in the 35th minute. From this, United broke and Borden was clean through from the half-way line. He bore down on Wayne Guthrie but squared to Lomboto to make it 4-0.

McCarthy's hat-trick came on the stroke of half-time. A Manning free broke to Stephen Walsh who hit the post with a nice chip, Borden slipped as he was about to dispatch the rebound. Somehow McCarthy came up behind him to smash home emphatically.

Kerry boss Billy Dennehy made a triple substitution at the break. A combination of these fresh legs and two super saves by Wayne Guthrie seemed to stop the rot for the visitors. However, United also made a double substitution just shy of the hour mark.

The two combined three minutes later to make it six. Tricky Darren Clarke broke free on the right and cut back to Ibrahim Keita who smashed home for his first goal for the Tribesmen.

Kerry eventually managed to summon a response five minutes later. Nathan Glesson, who had toiled impressively throughout showed great adventure and found Ryan Kelliher who cushioned home to salvage some pride for his side.

Soon after Guthrie made another fine save from Walsh. He will have been disappointed that Keita's shot trickled past him in the 72nd minute to make it 7-1.

So often thwarted, Walsh eventually got on the score sheet after he was fouled by Guthrie when bearing down on goal. He dusted himself off and dispatched the resulting penalty with aplomb.

Galway United had never scored 9 in a competitive fixture and hometown hero Stephen Walsh etched another piece of history in his storied career when he smashed home on full-time to finish the 9-1 rout.

Galway United: Clarke; Horgan, Slevin, Brouder, Donelon (Nugent 68); McCarthy (Rowe 68), McCormack (Hurley 45), Borden, Manning (Clarke 59); Lomboto (Keita 59), Walsh.

Kerry FC: W Guthrie; Aledasanausi, Williams, Spillane, O' Connell (Hannafin 45); Teahan (Ainscough 80), Keane (Barrett 45), McGrath (Kelliher 45), Ghaxa; Gleeson (Brosnan 80).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.