Arsenal become first club to provide sign language service at every home game

The Gunners have been trialling the initiative, which has now been made permanent.
A sign language service is available at every Arsenal home game. Pic: John Walton/PA

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 17:10
PA

Arsenal have become the first football club to provide a British Sign Language service at every home game.

The Gunners have been trialling the initiative, which involves the use of interpreters pitch-side and goal handshapes, in conjunction with the Level Playing Field charity’s Unite for Access campaign following work by the Arsenal Disability Liaison Team and Arsenal Disabled Supporters Association.

Arsenal also offer a signing service on their pre-match and half-time live broadcast for every home game.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said: “Our mission is to ensure everyone feels welcome at Arsenal.

“The introduction of BSL at Emirates Stadium has been enabled by lots of hard work from supporters and colleagues and we’ll keep pushing to ensure all our supporters, whatever their background, can experience Arsenal in an equal way.”

The use of BSL at football matches has been growing, with the national anthem signed at Wembley ahead of the Carabao Cup final last month.

Deaf Arsenal supporter Christopher Clelland said: “This is a huge step for Arsenal and deaf fans, who can now enjoy the same access to information as other fans and be included in any pre-match discussions, interviews and special events.”

