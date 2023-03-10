BBC announce Gary Lineker to 'step back' from presenting Match of the Day

Gary Lineker is to "step back" from presenting Match of the Day, the BBC have confirmed.

The decision was made following comments from Lineker criticising the British government's new asylum policy.

In a tweet, the presenter had compared the language used by the government to set out its plan to "that used by Germany in the 30s".

The BBC said it considered Lineker's "recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines" and added "he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies".

The BBC said it had been in "extensive discussions with Gary and team in recent days" and "has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we've got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media."

They concluded: "When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

"We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can't have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies."