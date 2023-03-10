Cristiano Ronaldo storms off kicking water bottles after Saudi league defeat

Ronaldo draws second blank in a row for Al-Nassr in 1-0 loss
Cristiano Ronaldo storms off kicking water bottles after Saudi league defeat

NOT BEST PLEASED: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic: AP Photo

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 10:17
Reuters

A furious Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off down the tunnel kicking water bottles out of his way after his Al-Nassr team lost 1-0 at Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro league.

The defeat marked the second match in row in which the 38-year-old Ronaldo failed to score, with Al-Ittihad’s goalkeeper, Marcelo Grohe, parrying away a fierce shot from the Portugal international in injury time.

The Brazilian Romarinho scored 10 minutes from time to seal victory for Al-Ittihad, who leapfrogged Al-Nassr to take top spot. Al-Ittihad’s fans taunted Ronaldo throughout, repeatedly chanting the name of Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, who has scored eight goals in seven league games, took off his captain’s armband before leaving the pitch and looked set to throw it, before regaining his composure. He applauded the Al-Nassr supporters before departing.

“Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead,” he tweeted. “Thank you Al-Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!”

