Cristiano Ronaldo storms off kicking water bottles after Saudi league defeat

A furious Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off down the tunnel kicking water bottles out of his way after his Al-Nassr team lost 1-0 at Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro league.

The defeat marked the second match in row in which the 38-year-old Ronaldo failed to score, with Al-Ittihad’s goalkeeper, Marcelo Grohe, parrying away a fierce shot from the Portugal international in injury time.