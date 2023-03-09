Ireland ticket revenue to top €10m in 2023

FAI delegates were last informed that ticket revenue for Ireland internationals in 2023 will surpass the €10m mark.

Jonathan Hill, the association’s chief executive, provided a bullish update to members of the General Assembly participating in the online meeting in the context of France and Netherlands being the marquee names coming to Aviva Stadium this year.

Foundations for that revenue were laid with the sale of 23,000 season tickets, a stream that was closed off, but Hill spoke confidently about uptake of hospitality packages for the upcoming double-header against Latvia and more importantly France.

Overall, he predicted that income could equal or exceed what the FAI receives from Uefa as part of the centralised television rights deal. The last annual sum publicised was €14m.

However, although it was flagged that five new companies are due to be announced shortly as sponsors, the headline portfolio for the men’s senior team remains unfilled.

Although no financial report was part of the agenda – the departed director Alex O’Connell has been replaced by ex-Reebok executive Mark Monaghan on an interim basis – the association remains in debt to the tune of €63.5m according to their last set of accounts. Accordingly, a €2.5m portion of the TV income is ringfenced for repayment up till 2028.

Members were also given a presentation about the rebrand, the latest part of which are the two new crests unveiled an hour before the 7pm meeting.

While the FAI opted against changing its name following the turmoil of their 2019 financial and governance crisis, it is clear from this reboot an extrapolation of the title from the badge worn by international teams.

The shamrock has made a belated return in the first redesign for 20 years but the new name, Ireland Football, has received a mixed response, with centurion Kevin Kilbane among those feeling an opportunity was missed.

“The decision for the FAI to create a new and distinct identity, separate to that of the national team, was taken to highlight its role as a governing body, driving growth and success of Irish football, while also creating a professional look and feel for the organisation and how it engages with its stakeholders,” read the FAI statement, released in conjunction with video launches.

The new kit for Euro 2024 qualifiers, produced by new manufacturer Castore, is due to be unveiled next week to coincide with St Patrick’s Day – coming days before the double-header.

Later in the meeting, former board member Dave Moran questioned why new rules around transfer windows and registration of players were not ratified by the General Assembly, as is customary but in response legal head Derry Coughlan maintained that decision making powers had changed as per the latest constitution.