Championship roundup: Sheffield United boost promotion hopes with win at Reading

Sheffield United boosted their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Reading
MATCHWINNER: Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (right) celebrates scoring his side's goal with team-mate Oli McBurnie during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 10:19
PA Sport

Sheffield United boosted their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Reading.

In a tame first-half showing from both sides, a Sander Berge effort from distance provided United’s best moment while Tom Ince drove narrowly wide for Reading.

United defended solidly after the interval but soon upped the tempo and made the decisive breakthrough on the hour through a fine first-time finish from Iliman Ndiaye. It was enough for a valuable victory that moves the Blades seven points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough in the Championship table.

United had been in poor form, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Blackburn their third defeat in four league outings. Reading had won only two of their past 10 outings but were unbeaten at the SCL Stadium in seven matches in all competitions.

West Brom closed the gap to the Championship playoffs to four points with a 1-0 win over lowly Wigan at the Hawthorns.

Daryl Dike’s 27th-minute header – his third goal in two home games – was enough to extend their eight-match unbeaten home run in the Championship. Carlos Corberán’s side looked good value for their return to winning ways as Dike, Jed Wallace and John Swift hit the woodwork, while Conor Townsend’s shot forced a superb save from Ben Amos.

But Wigan’s Tom Pearce – who was not even named in their 18-man squad until an injury to Jack Whatmough in the warmup – almost grabbed a spectacular equaliser at the death.

Huddersfield climbed off the bottom and above the Latics on goal difference after a 0-0 draw with Bristol City. Nigel Pearson marked his 600th game in management but his City side could not find a victory to celebrate. The Terriers remain in the bottom three and are six points from safety, with City 13th in the table.

