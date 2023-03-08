Jim Crawford and FAI weigh up Cork as new U21s base: 'I don’t think the fans will let us down'

Recent full houses at Musgrave Park for U20 rugby internationals have not gone unnoticed at the FAI as it considers switching Ireland’s base for the upcoming European Championship U21 qualifiers to Cork.

Manager Jim Crawford visited Cork this week ahead of the upcoming friendly against Iceland at Turner’s Cross on March 26, the first appearance by the U21s on Leeside for 14 years.

Tallaght has been the match venue for recent campaigns, but as preparations begin for 2025 qualification, Crawford says Cork is now in the mix to become the team's longer-term base.

“We’re often talking about if there was somewhere else we can play a game, and we all thought of Cork. As a staff, we’ve all played in Cork before. Alan Reynolds would have played for Cork. I played against Cork umpteen times at Turner's Cross, where it was packed and a real vocal hostile crowd. John O’Shea, when he was with us, loved the idea of playing in Cork.

“We needed to play there for many reasons. We even feel we owe Cork something, for the amount of players that we have in the senior team. Cork is a fantastic place for football and 14 years is a long time, too long.

“We set out to organise a game and if everything goes well as regards preparation, a good turnout, it certainly makes things interesting with regards to can we play the rest of our campaign here. And use this as our base.”

Crawford senses a hunger for live sport in Cork, acknowledging too the packed house at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Munster v South Africa friendly last November.

“I think we have close to 5,000 tickets already sold for this game, which is fantastic. But at the same time it doesn’t surprise me. The U20s rugby team had a full house against England, 8,000 again against France. Sport runs through people’s veins here in Cork. I’m looking forward to it.”

There will be logistics to settle before a decision is made to finalise a switch. But buy-in from supporters will be a key factor.

“Uefa have to assess the venue. We have to make a decision; what works for us as a staff, what’s best for the group of players. We’d be staying in Fota Island, we’ll train there, we’ll go to the Cross and do a matchday -1 training session. The pitch has got to be right.

“But for me, it’s the fans… I don’t think the fans will let us down. We played in Tallaght for the playoff with Israel and we got 6,200. Our attendances got better and better as it went on. I think more people wanted to be part of the journey. And I think Cork people deserve to have a ringside view of the up-and-coming talent and I have no doubt the fans will come out.”

Crawford’s trip south took in visits to a number of Cork grassroots clubs and he senses a renewed buzz around football in the region.

“When you’ve got a lot of players in the senior team from Cork it inspires kids to play football. You look at Cork City’s academy, there is fantastic work going on with Liam Kearney and Colin Healy. I know the schoolboys teams, the grassroots teams, have always developed really good players over the years. That’s down to hard work from the volunteers and the natural talent that’s out there.

“Having competitive leagues helps players come on. And I've seen Cork's 15s, 17s, 19s and the coaches they have in the Cork city academy - and in Cobh - will help players develop.”

Crawford will have a new assistant for the Cork camp, alongside Reynolds, with John O’Shea stepping up to Stephen Kenny’s seniors. Trevor Croly, currently working as the Lead Academy Coach at Bohemians, steps in, but no decision will be made yet on a permanent role.

“This window we have Trevor Croly coming in. he’s a fantastic coach. I’ve known of Trevor for a very long time, played against him. He’s done a fantastic job wherever he’s been. I know a lot of players who’ve played under him — football in our country is a village — and they all come up with the same answer, that he’s exceptional. I’m looking forward to working with Trevor.

“His job has allowed him a week off and I’m sure he will enjoy it. With regards to a permanent replacement, there will be no decision made, it’s going to be a massive decision.

“John was great. He’s a fantastic, humble person. His knowledge, his aura that he had. He’s a centurion. He speaks sense. He understands the game. He was great to have around the place.

"Unfortunately, he’s stepping away. But the bigger picture is he’s progressing to the senior team, that’s fantastic for him, for his journey. The people at Stoke speak very highly of him and I’m delighted for his promotion to the senior team.”