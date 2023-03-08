Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics in line for Ireland debut after passport issues

Blackburn’s FA Cup hero Sammie Szmodics is in line for his Ireland debut against Latvia on Tuesday fortnight after finally receiving his international clearance.
The midfielder initially declared in 2021 through his late grandmother from Granard, Co Longford but despite reporting for the training camp in Spain, a shoulder injury ruled him out of the friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.
The 26-year-old hasn’t been in the squad since, a period during which he moved from Peterborough United to Blackburn for €2m, but that was due to delays in processing his eligibility.
And, as confirmed by Lancashire Telegraph, the red tape around acquiring his passport has been cleared to allow Szmodics to finally wear the green of Ireland.
Stephen Kenny next week unveils his squad for the upcoming home double-header – the friendly against Latvia on March 22 preceding the visit of France six days later for their Euro 2024 qualification opener.
Szmodics has been in blistering form for Rovers, breaking into the side and scoring in the win at Leicester City that lands them an FA Cup quarter-final clash at fellow Championship side Sheffield United.
He has started the last four games for the side currently sitting fourth and in the promotion hunt, sufficient for Kenny to strongly consider calling him up for the workout against lowly Latvia that will be used as an audition for fringe players to impress with the France blockbuster in mind.