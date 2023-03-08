Wout Weghorst says he touched Anfield sign to 'wind up' Virgil van Dijk

Wout Weghorst insists his dedication to Manchester United 'can never be questioned' after explaining why he touched the 'This is Anfield' sign prior to their defeat against Liverpool
Wout Weghorst says he touched Anfield sign to 'wind up' Virgil van Dijk

CLARIFICATION: Wout Weghorst of Manchester United. Pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 09:16
PA Sport

Wout Weghorst insists his dedication to Manchester United "can never be questioned" after explaining why he touched the "This is Anfield" sign prior to their defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

United were handed one of their heaviest Premier League losses after being beaten 7-0 by Liverpool, which saw Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo score twice and Mohamed Salah become the club's record Premier League goalscorer.

Weghorst was criticised online after touching the sign at Anfield but explained that he did it to "wind up" Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The forward posted on his Instagram account: "Normally I never react on media topics, but for this one it's worth it because you amazing Manchester United fans are important to me. So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds.

"From the National team I know that Virgil always touches that sign and the only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up before the game.

"As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned.

"Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks.

"We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season."

More in this section

Vera Pauw meets members of the St. Kevin's Girls Soccer Teams 7/3/2023 Vera Pauw launches rebranded St Kevin's FC
Chris Wilder File Photo Chris Wilder replaces Slaven Bilic at Watford as managerial churn continues
Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Stamford Bridge Cool Kai Havertz delivers in heat of moment to send Chelsea into quarters 
SL Benfica v Club Brugge KV: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Ramos double as brilliant Benfica thrash Brugge in Champions League

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd