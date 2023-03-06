Hoops aiming to kickstart season as Cork City visit Tallaght

Beware of the wounded animal as Cork City visit a Shamrock Rovers side chasing a fourth title in a row but also a first win at the fourth attempt.

How significant Derry City’s first win at Tallaght for almost six years last Friday is will only be apparent in time yet the one certainty is that Rovers cannot allow the five-point gap stretch further.

The Hoops have history on their side, for they recovered from just three wins in their opening seven matches last season to romp over the finish line 13 points clear.

Nevertheless, the open complexion of the table after three series of fixtures means they can’t rely on sentiment to ignite their title defence.

“Someone said in the dressing-room after Friday night that we’ve been here before,” noted Lee Grace, who alongside fellow defender Dan Cleary is back from suspension for the visit of Colin Healy’s Rebels.

“Two points out of nine it’s not where we want to be but it’s not a disaster either.

“Derry beat us at the start of last season too so we know what we have to do and I’ve no doubt we’ll do it – starting against Cork on Monday.”

Friday’s 2-1 reverse wasn’t unexpected. Successive draws against Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United constituted a sluggish start for Rovers, while table-toppers Derry would be boasting maximum points but for a late equaliser by St Patrick’s Athletic on the opening night.

Grace echoed his manager Stephen Bradley’s view that the problems endured to date don’t reflect structural issues.

“Derry had three shots on target in the whole game on Friday and we got punished with two of them,” the Tipperary native says.

“We dominated the first game and it was much the same in the second but we have to be more clinical in the final third.

“That will come with sharpness and fitness. It’s a marathon not a sprint and there’s no panic stations yet. If we win one, we’ll put a run together and the table will look very different in a few weeks.”

That will only be possible if they overcome a City side arriving with the winning feeling.

Since the underwhelming opener against Bohemians, they’ve gone to Derry and fashioned a number of chances that they eventually put away in Friday’s 4-0 stroll over UCD.

“Cork have got their first win and will come here with their gameplan,” added Grace. “We’ll have our own plan and try to put things right.” Whilst Grace and Cleary return to solve their defensive crisis, Pico Lopes remains banned. Captain Ronan Finn misses out through injury.

"What you’ll get with Colin’s team is a one that’s really well organised and they know their jobs,” said Bradley of tonight’s opposition.

“Looking at their game against Derry, Cork had three or four really good opportunities to equalise and go ahead in the game.

“They’re off the back of a really good win against UCD so I’ve no doubt they’ll come up and have a right go. They have real pace in their team and will come to win the game, which we’ll respect.”

Elsewhere on Monday night, Derry return to Dublin for a meeting with UCD. Goalkeeper Brian Maher reckons the strengthening of their squad mitigates against the midseason slump that cost them in the title run last year.

“Winning at Tallaght was a big result for us,” he said. “There was a lot of talk about Rovers missing players but we had a few important ones out too.

“With the new depth in the squad, hopefully we can attack these Friday/Monday fixtures and the other congested periods.

“We’ve got quality all over the pitch but must follow this up against UCD. Going from a full house at Tallaght to Belfield can be tough.

“People expect UCD not to be as good as the previous year but every year they keep producing players. Sometimes you need a moment of magic to win at Belfield.” Dundalk travel to Bohemians while the side they trounced 5-0, St Patrick’s Athletic, are on the road to Sligo Rovers.

Bohemians welcome a Drogheda United side unbeaten so far and well deserving of the five points they’ve accrued, three of them being extracted from Sligo Rovers on Friday.