Johnson double secures point for Forest against Everton

Nottingham Forest 2 Everton 2

Brennan Johnson's superb late equaliser made sure Everton must spend another week in the Premier League drop zone.

It looked as though Abdoulaye Doucoure's first goal of the season would be enough to lift Sean Dyche's men above Leeds and to safety.

Johnson, who had already cancelled out Demarai Gray's early penalty opener, had other ideas and produced a finish that can only enhance the 21-year-old's reputation as a star in the making.

It was a wild and bad-tempered 90 minutes between two sides with work still to do to make sure they are in the top flight next season.

But Forest have an impressive unbeaten home record dating back to September that was deservedly preserved by Johnson.

Jonjo Shelvey's clumsy tripping of Dwight McNeil just inside the box gave Gray the opportunity to fire Everton ahead from the spot in the 10th minute, once VAR had checked Forest appeals of a Doucoure handball in the build-up. The former Leicester winger, up front on his own in his first start under Dyche, sent Keylor Navas the wrong way with ease.

Forest replied in the 19th minute with a fine move that was finished by Johnson. Morgan Gibbs-White turned to find Chris Wood on the edge of the box and sprinted to meet his return pass. Jordan Pickford pushed away the shot that followed but Johnson pounced on the loose ball for the City Ground to erupt.

Forest survived a penalty appeal when Seamus Coleman went down under Jack Colback's challenge but were undone by a spell of head tennis in the 29th minute. James Tarkowski headed Jordan Pickford's free-kick across the box, Michael Keane flicked it on and Doucoure nodded it past Navas.

It took Forest a while to recover that lost momentum but Johnson, having been flattened by Bed Godfrey at one end, was in the right place just before the break to stop Gray extending Everton's lead.

Gibbs-White and McNeil were booked early in the second period for their roles in a shoving match born of the latter's foul on the former that saw Tarkowski boot the ball against the prone Forest man.

It was clear referee John Brooks had his work cut out and he booked Gray and Renan Lodi for some shoving and Tarkowski for a lunge on Lodi.

That pumped up the home fans to frenzied proportions and they turned on Brooks for awarding a free-kick despite the evidence of two blue bodies prostrate on the turf.

Forest made a triple change with 20 minutes to go, with Wood withdrawn and fellow forwards Andre Ayew and Emmanuel Dennis deployed.

It worked as Johnson kept his cool to tee himself up in the 77th for the final word. Everton surrendered possession and Johnson surged forward to feed Ryan Yates, the third sub, on the right of the box. Yates found Johnson in the box and the Wales star steadied himself to curl past Pickford, who didn't even move.

Everton had to hang on, with Pickford pawing away Ayew's shot and Johnson firing inches wide.

Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas 6; Aurier 6, Worrall 7, Felipe 6, Lodi 7; Freuler 7 (Dennis 70, 4), Shelvey 7, Colback 7 (Yates 70, 5); Johnson 8, Gibbs-White 7; Wood 6 (Ayew 71, 4).

Subs (not used): Hennessey, Mangala, Williams, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge.

Everton (4-1-4-1): Pickford 7; Coleman 7, Keane 7, Tarkowski 7, Godfrey 6; Gueye 6; Iwobi 7 (Davies 89, 3), Onana 6, Doucoure 7, McNeil 7; Gray 6 (Maupay 89, 3).

Sub (not used): Begovic, Holgate, Coady, Mina, Garner, Vinagre, Simms.

Referee: John Brooks 5.