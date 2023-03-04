Jubilant Arteta proud of side's courage after Arsenal come through 'madness'

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to make things easier for himself, but he will cherish how the Premier League leaders came through the "madness" to turn a 2-0 home deficit to Bournemouth into a dramatic last-gasp win.

Arsenal were one-down in nine seconds, after Philip Billing scored the second-fastest goal in Premier League history.

The Cherries doubled their advantage as Marcos Senesi headed home after the interval before the Gunners finally rallied.

"It was madness from the first second," Arteta told BBC Sport. "We kept trying and dominating the game. We had a mountain to climb and we took it bit by bit.

"I am going to remember this day for a few things. I loved the initiative, the courage, their personality and the way they made things happen.

"When its ugly and when its difficult, that’s what big teams do. We have to make it easier for ourselves. But this is the Premier League.

"The opponents are good and they make it hard for you. Now we have the Europa League – many games coming up. We’re going to need everyone at their best."

Fit-again Thomas Partey got one back before Ben White's maiden goal for Arsenal - and his first in 955 days - had them level with 20 minutes to go.

And with six minutes of injury time, recalled winger Reiss Nelson curled home the winner a minute after that time had elapsed.

"We had the hunger to go for the first goal," Arteta added. "From then the atmosphere changed. Reiss Nelson hasn’t featured much because he has been injured. He comes on and puts in that performance. It was incredible to experience the emotion with the crowd. It's going to stick with us."

Match-winner Nelson said: “When the ball came out to me I was thinking 'please give me one chance'. I'm buzzing, really happy. I controlled it with my right foot and it came onto my left.

"We need moments like this if we want to go all the way. We're not looking at any other team at the minute. We are focusing on ourselves. We will keep going day-by-day, game-by-game. As an Arsenal fan, I'm just delighted with the result."