Galway make it three wins from three in Waterford

SSE Airtricity First Division

Waterford FC 0

Galway United 1 (Vincent Borden ’22)

With the pre-match dominated by “Spygate”, the action on the field was dominated by Galway United as they made it three wins from three to inflict defeat on fellow title challengers Waterford FC in their First Division tie played in front of 2,725 spectators at the RSC.

As Waterford owner Andy Pilley watched on in the stands flanked by technical director Jonathan Walters, they would be left disappointed once again with the effort from the hosts as they were outplayed and outclassed for long periods by a more determined Galway.

The visitors set out their stall early with Ed McCarthy fouled inside a minute after racing at an exposed Blues defence, but Regan Donelon's free-kick just cleared the crossbar.

Donelon swung over another dangerous ball from a right-wing set piece that found the run of former Blue Rob Slevin that saw Martin tip his effort onto the bar, and David Hurley’s rebound header was over the bar.

Waterford’s first chance on 14 minutes saw Chris Conn-Clarke let fly with a right-footed shot, but Galway keeper Brendan Clarke tipped the ball over the bar before Galway struck for a deserved lead with 22 minutes on the clock.

Blues defender Eddie Nolan put in a vital block that yielded a corner that saw Ronan Manning whip over a left-wing delivery to the back post where Vincent Borden was on hand to head home from close-range before Stephen Walsh should have doubled the lead early in the second-half only to head over.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin, Darragh Power (Tunmise Sobowale ’69), Giles Phillips, Eddie Nolan, Ryan Burke, Barry Baggley, Dean McMenamy (Shane Griffin’ 58), Niall O’Keeffe (Thomas Oluwa ’81), Roland Idowu (Ronan Coughlan ’58), Chris Conn-Clarke (Connor Parsons ’69), Wassim Aouachria.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke, Colm Horgan, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Regan Donelon, Conor McCormack, Ed McCarthy, Vincent Borden (Maurice Nugent ’87), Ronan Manning (Mikie Rowe ’72), David Hurley (Conor O’Keeffe ’87), Stephen Walsh (Rob Manley ’90).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).