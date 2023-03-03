Five-star Dundalk rout St Pat's to get up and running

Dundalk 5

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Dundalk got their season up-and-running in style as quick-fire goals at the start of either half saw them dish out a thumping to St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side had made a stuttering start to the new season with a 1-1 draw at home to UCD on the opening day followed up by a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Bohemians a week ago but two goals inside 15 minutes at the start of the first-half and two in as many minutes at the start of the second saw them run out convincing winners against the only side to beat them at home last season.

For Tim Clancy’s side little went right on the night as they were second best for long periods and they must now regroup ahead of their trip to face Sligo Rovers on Monday.

The Lilywhites got off to a dream start when they hit the front after just five minutes as Patrick Hoban stooped to head past David Odumosu from Connor Malley’s inswinging free kick for what was his 170th career goal.

The Louth men then doubled their advantage on the quarter hour mark when Louie Annesley turned in from close range from Hayden Muller’s cross for what was the Gibraltar international’s first club goal of his career.

A Jake Mulraney free kick that came back off the woodwork was as close as the visitors came to a response and they found themselves 3-0 down within six minutes of the second half getting underway with Rayhann Tulloch marking his full debut with a goal as he tapped in from close range after Odumosu failed to deal with Muller’s long range effort.

Daniel Kelly then marked his 125th league appearance with his third goal in as many matches against Pat’s as he raced onto Greg Sloggett’s through ball on 53 minutes to make it 4-0.

Dundalk then added a fifth on 84 minutes with Malley squeezing a shot to the bottom right hand corner for his first goal for the club.

It ensured O’Donnell’s biggest win as Dundalk boss against his old club but most importantly for him, it gets their season up and running in some style.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Muller, Boyle, Annesley, Leahy (Williams 88); Sloggett, Yli-Kokko (Martin 67), Malley; Kelly (Ward 67), Hoban (O’Kane 77), Tulloch (Elliott 77).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Odumosu; Curtis (Grivosti 54), Redmond, Lewis, Breslin; Forrester, Lennon (Lonergan HT), Kreida (Carty 69); Mulraney (Timmermans 69), Doyle (Atakayi 61), Doyle.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).