LOI Previews: Big night at the top and bottom of the Premier Division

PREMIER DIVISION:

Cork City v UCD, Turner’s Cross (7.45pm):

Success on their top-flight return for Cork City must be defined by beating the lower teams and so the visit of UCD is opportune to record a first victory. Colin Healy is uncertain on the fitness of Matt Healy and Kevin Čustović but the game will be too early for Cian Murphy’s recovery. The Students deserved at least a point in last week’s late defeat to Sligo Rovers and will look to hit City on the break.

Verdict: Cork.

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, Head in the Game Park (7.45pm):

Draws against Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers constitute a decent return for Drogs and they’ll fancy giving a Sligo side, who’ve conceded three goals in their pair of matches, a rattle. Ben Curtis will require a fitness test to be available to Kevin Doherty. Sligo, with four from six points, are lethal on occasions and there was also good news off the field with planning permitted for their stadium upgrade.

Verdict: Sligo.

Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic, Oriel Park (7.45pm):

A sold-out clash of two title contenders, in the opinion of Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley anyway, will be intriguing as Dundalk are chasing their first win. Robbie McCourt serves the final game of a three-match suspension while Robbie Benson is close to a return. John Mountney (knee) is a long-term absentee. First time on the road for the Saints, who will be missing goalkeeper Danny Rogers (thumb) and Harry Brockbank (calf).

Verdict: Draw.

BOSS: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry 24/2/2023

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, Tallaght Stadium (8pm):

Derry must improve their record at Tallaght to perforate the champions and having Sadou Diallo back from suspension to partner new recruit Adam O’Reilly in midfield lays a foundation. Cameron Dummigan, Cameron McJannet and Michael Duffy are absent for the visitors while Rovers must function minus captain Ronan Finn. A Derry win, however difficult to conquer, would open up a five-point gap.

Verdict: Draw.

Shelbourne v Bohemians, Tolka Park (7.45pm):

Early days yet but full points for Bohs heading to their neighbours is a strong position to occupy. “Bohs have an energy and togetherness whereas last year it didn’t look like they had that,” observed Shels manager Damien Duff, whose striker Sean Boyd suffered another injury and will go under the knife in London.

Verdict: Bohemians.

FIRST DIVISION:

Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers, Finn Park (8pm):

Opposite ends collide as Dave Rogers seeks to get off the mark against a Bray side roused by wins over Wexford and Kerry. “I know the Finn Harps faithful will get out behind this young squad again on Friday night and cheer them on all the way,” was the battling call of Rogers, who can call on new recruit Noe Baba.

Verdict: Bray.

Kerry FC v Treaty United , Mounthawk Park (7.45pm):

This Munster derby sold out last week and after scoring their first goal at Bray last week, Kerry have the milestone of claiming their first points in sight. Both teams will be near full-strength.

Verdict: Draw.

Waterford FC v Galway United, RSC (7.45pm):

Nothing like a bit of needle on the eve of title rivals going head-to-head. Waterford releasing a statement alleging an opposition analyst was removed from spying on their training delivers another dollop of suspense. The dugouts and directors’ box could be as entertaining viewing as the pitch.

Verdict: Waterford.

Wexford v Athlone Town, Ferrycarrig Park (7.45pm):

Like Finn Park, contrasting fortunes are attached to these, as unfancied Athlone registered 3-1 wins over Longford Town and Harps. James Keddy was backed with a budget to compete and could do with avoiding a third straight defeat.

Verdict: Draw.

Saturday: Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, Bishopsgate (7.30pm).