Waterford FC report “Opposition Analyst” filming their training session to the FAI

Waterford FC confirm they have sent a report to the FAI after they caught an individual from another club filming their training session on Thursday.
The Blues released a statement on their official Twitter account saying they were "disappointed" to find an “Opposition Analyst” recording their drills although they refused to name the club in question.
The club stated; "We are disappointed to have discovered the “Opposition Analyst” of a certain club hiding filming our training session today as we prepare for tomorrow night’s game.
"Needless to say he was removed and the incident will be reported to the FAI."
Waterford take on Galway United at the R.S,C on Friday night in a huge clash in the race for promotion in the League of Ireland's first division.