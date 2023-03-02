Waterford FC report “Opposition Analyst” filming their training session to the FAI

The Blues take on Galway United at the R.S.C in a huge clash at the top of the League of Ireland first division.
Waterford FC report “Opposition Analyst” filming their training session to the FAI

SPYGATE: A general view of the stadium prior to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Bohemians at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 19:55
Andrew Horgan

Waterford FC confirm they have sent a report to the FAI after they caught an individual from another club filming their training session on Thursday.

The Blues released a statement on their official Twitter account saying they were "disappointed" to find an “Opposition Analyst” recording their drills although they refused to name the club in question.

The club stated; "We are disappointed to have discovered the “Opposition Analyst” of a certain club hiding filming our training session today as we prepare for tomorrow night’s game.

"Needless to say he was removed and the incident will be reported to the FAI."

Waterford take on Galway United at the R.S,C on Friday night in a huge clash in the race for promotion in the League of Ireland's first division.

More in this section

Celtic v Raith Rovers - Scottish Cup Stephen Kenny hoping Mikey Johnston switch will be completed before France opener
Graham Burke 2/3/2023 In-form Graham Burke glad to start as he means to go on with Hoops
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Anfield Virgil van Dijk admits making sacrifices to stay fighting fit for Liverpool duty
Javier Tebas Handout Photo

Javier Tebas feels Premier League reputation at stake over Man City case

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd