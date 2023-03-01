Substitute Altorok scores winner for TU Dublin 

COLLEGES FAI BOB EUSTACE CUP FINAL

SETU WATERFORD ‘C’ 1 TU DUBLIN–CITY CAMPUS ‘B’ 2

Tareq Altorok came off the bench with four minutes remaining to grab the winner in added time and clinch a 2-1 victory for the TU Dublin City Campus ‘B’ side who just managed to edge out a lively SETU Waterford ‘C’ and claim the Colleges FAI Bob Eustace Cup at Athlone Town Stadium.

A cagy first half remained scoreless at the interval as neither side managed to break the deadlock despite both having a couple of half chances.

Sam Duggan went close for Waterford but the City Campus ‘keeper Dominic Carr did well to hold the effort and then held a close range header form Cillian Thomas.

Later his opposite number in the Waterford goal Mahfous Karim was kept busy dealing with shots from Christopher Kavungu and Samuel Kennedy.

Carr was called into action early in the second half to keep out close range headers from Kavungu and Kennedy.

But it was the City Campus who struck first on the hour mark with well taken finish by Kennedy.

Minutes later the tie was level again when Cameron Gordon seized on the rebound to hammer in the equaliser after a Thomas shot was initially blocked.

After that it was nip and took but just when it looked like extra time would be required Altorok struck with his first touch of the ball to shoot home the TUD City Campus winner.

Meanwhile the Colleges FAI Plate went to the TU Dublin premier side when they defeated the TU Dublin City Campus ‘A’ 6-5 on penalties. The final had finished 3-3 after extra time.

SETU Waterford ‘C’: Mahfous Karim; Jack Corcoran, Ryan Mahon, Jamie Eastley, Jack Corcoran; Sidas Piliplacicius, Jacob Flynn, Cameron Gordon, Sam Duggan, Nicholas Cass; Cillian Thomas.

Subs: Craig Delaney (for Mahon 60). Not used: Cian Walsh Josh Fenton, Emmanuel Onabanjo Bold Ozioma John, Cole Rea, Ben Aherne.

TU Dublin-City Campus ‘B’: Dominic Carr; Andrew O’Neill, Olti Berisha, Cillian Murphy, Daniel Chukwuemeka; Dylan O’Callaghan, Kyle O’Neill, Jordan Edeh Awunah, Christopher Kavanagh, Marcel Kasperak, Samuel Kennedy.

Subs: Joseph Oluwafunmilade (for Kavanagh72), Valentin Bali (for O’Neill 72), Tareq Altoriok (for Kennedy 86). Not used: Mohammed Hamid, Harry Smyth, Samuel Mchivga, Jethro Edet, Robert Best, Kallum Doherty.

Referee: Ray Conlon.