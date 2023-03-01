Trevor Croly favourite to replace John O'Shea on U21 staff

Trevor Croly is in the frame to succeed John O’Shea as assistant coach of Ireland’s U21s, following the centurion’s promotion to the senior staff by Stephen Kenny.

The elevation of O’Shea for the Euro 2024 qualifiers kicking off against France on March 26 created a vacancy on manager Jim Crawford’s backroom to fill alongside Alan Reynolds and it’s understood former Shamrock Rovers boss Croly is the favourite.