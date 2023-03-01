Trevor Croly favourite to replace John O'Shea on U21 staff

Former Shamrock Rovers boss Croly is favourite to fill O'Shea's spot with the Ireland U21s.
Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 15:25
John Fallon

Trevor Croly is in the frame to succeed John O’Shea as assistant coach of Ireland’s U21s, following the centurion’s promotion to the senior staff by Stephen Kenny.

The elevation of O’Shea for the Euro 2024 qualifiers kicking off against France on March 26 created a vacancy on manager Jim Crawford’s backroom to fill alongside Alan Reynolds and it’s understood former Shamrock Rovers boss Croly is the favourite.

The UEFA Pro License qualified coach is currently working as the Lead Academy Coach at Bohemians, where till recently he had been immersed on first-team duties, primarily as manager Keith Long’s sidekick for six years.

Ireland’s U21s will start their 2025 European Championship campaign in September – facing Italy, Norway, Turkey, Latvia and San Marino – but have a series of friendlies scheduled beforehand.

The first of those is looming on Sunday, March 26 against Iceland at Turner’s Cross – and the Cork venue is in line to become their base for the qualifiers.

