Just Fontaine, France’s record World Cup goalscorer, dies aged 89

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 11:10
Andy Martin

French football legend Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup, has died aged 89. The prolific striker scored 30 goals in 21 internationals for France between 1953 and 1960.

But Fontaine will always be remembered for the mark he set in Sweden, when he was instrumental in Les Bleus reaching the semi-finals.

In his club career, Fontaine’s strike rate was as impressive. He scored 259 goals from 283 matches and was one of the key players of the great Stade de Reims team who reached the European Cup final in 1959. Reims, who won three French top flight titles with Fontaine, lost 2-0 to Real Madrid but “Justo” ended up as the competition’s top scorer with 10 goals.

“A thought for Just Fontaine,” the French champions Paris Saint-Germain wrote on Twitter. As a coach, Fontaine helped PSG gain promotion to the first division in 1974.

Guardian

