Hull City's investment interest in Dundalk 'on ice'

Hull City had been touted to be the next across-the-water club to invest in a League of Ireland outfit.
'ON ICE': Lilywhites Chairman Sean O’Connor is open to investors. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 17:10
John Fallon

Hull City’s prospective takeover of Dundalk has been shelved, for now at least.

Last week, Tigers manager Liam Rosenior spoke excitedly about talks initiated by their Turkish owner Acun Ilicali with the League of Ireland club about becoming a feeder operation.

“I think it’s massive,” beamed the manager of the Championship club.

However, the entrepreneur has been keeping his Irish options open – accompanying Shelbourne officials to their match against St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday – and the Dundalk deal looks dead.

Lilywhites Chairman Sean O’Connor is open to investors, highlighting the infrastructural upgrade at Oriel Park as a necessity for the Co. Louth club to prosper, and it seems one of the other two parties they’re in negotiations with are better positioned to strike an accord.

“We had conversations with Hull and that is apparent now - it's been well covered,” O’Connor told the ‘Inside Oriel’ club platform.

“But we're at a point in those conversations where we're not going to progress with them at this point.

“We both decided to put things on ice and we're not going to be going forward at this point. These conversations come and go.” 

He added: “Certain conversations will go down a path and they won't move on.

“But that is the nature of this business, that is the nature of football. That is what we expect to happen.

“From how the last seven days went, the things that happened took us all by surprise.”

