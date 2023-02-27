Chelsea plan to stand by Graham Potter even if they lose to Leeds and Dortmund

Chelsea are determined to give Graham Potter time to around the club’s fortunes and do not want to make a decision on his future based on the next two games, at home to Leeds and Borussia Dortmund.

Potter is under extreme pressure after Sunday’s defeat at Tottenham and has admitted results have not been good enough. Chelsea are 10th in Premier League despite spending more than £500m since the end of last season and there have been suggestions the head coach could be at risk of the sack if he loses against Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday and crashes out of the Champions League three days later against Dortmund, who lead 1-0 from the first leg.