Javi Gracia's Leeds looking up after encouraging win over Saints

LEEDS 1

SOUTHAMPTON 0

THE sample size is small - Leeds will need more than this one victory to avoid relegation - but there were enough causes for optimism at Elland Road on Saturday to suggest that, at the third time of asking this season, the struggling Yorkshire club may finally have got their man.

Junior Firpo’s second-half goal was enough to guarantee victory against a poor Southampton team that is now rooted to the foot of their table and seemingly doomed to relegation.

The “new manager” bounce that caretaker Ruben Selles enjoyed in last week’s spectacular win at Chelsea was quickly forgotten, just days after he was given the job on a permanent basis until the end of the season.

But Leeds’ new man in charge, former Watford manager Javi Gracia, offered an altogether more optimistic view of the league table for supporters who had not seen their team win in 10 games before the Spanish coach took over this week.

It was, perhaps, a predictable result given that phenomenon of new managers providing a fillip to their teams and, also, because of the low grade quality of the opposition.

But, as Firpo pointed out, this team was not without its strengths - as Manchester United discovered at the start of the month when caretaker Michael Skubala, appointed after the sacking of Jesse Marsch, led them to a deserved 2-2 draw.

“I don’t know why – but we showed against United after Jesse was sacked we could do an amazing job, the same against United at home,” said Firpo.

“We are a team who can play every single game, no matter who the opponent. But having a new manager gives you an extra boost – you want to be in the starting XI all the time.

“The most frustrating thing was a really good first half, we created a lot of chances and didn’t score. We were worried it would be another game where we have lots of chances and don’t score and the other team gets one goal.

“But we managed the situation and defended really well. It’s one of the toughest times of my career but I said to the new coaches before the game this is one of the best dressing rooms I’ve ever known and we deserve to be here in the Premier League.”

Managing situations is something that appeared beyond Leeds under Marsch and, after Old Trafford, Skubala. Whisper it quietly - for it is heresy to suggest it in those parts - but even Marsch’s beloved predecessor Marcelo Bielsa was hardly particularly adept at that art.

All too often, spurred on by a frantic Elland Road crowd, Leeds would throw caution to the wind and, with it all too often, the points went with that lack of discipline.

Elland Road, supposedly one of the most difficult places to play in the Premier League currently, had seen Leeds win just four of the previous 20 home games before Gracia’s appointment.

It was a point with which the 52-year-old Spaniard, as measured and patient in his press conferences as his team was on the field against the Saints, readily agreed.

“I like offensive play, I would like to create a lot of chances but when I came here, when I saw not only the games but the statistics as well, I thought it would be better to find a good balance between defending and attacking today,” explained Gracia. “We kept a clean sheet. I think that’s the best way to grow."

It was certainly a day that Southampton in general, and Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in particular, will want to forget as the 21-year-old looked badly at fault in conceding Firpo’s 77th minute winner.

It was a mistake for which Selles, not all too convincingly, tried to take personal blame although he did back his young goalkeeper and confirm he remains his first choice.

“If you know Gav, you know he’s a very strong character, a very strong personality,” said Selles. “There is no doubt about him and no doubt about his ability to get over this.

“He is the under-21 goalkeeper in Europe (top five divisions) with the most minutes and he will carry on playing for us. The responsibility is my responsibility, if somebody should be blamed for the goal, it is me. We need to remove these situations for Gav much earlier.”

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier 6; Ayling 6, Koch 6, Wober 7, Firpo 8; Adams 7, McKennie 6; Harrison 7, Aaronson 7 (Rutter 74, 5), Gnonto 7 (Summerville 60, 7); Bamford 6 (Roca 85).

Substitutes (not used): Roca, Gyabi, Robles, Kristensen, Monteiro, Greenwood, Joseph.

Southampton (4-4-2): Bazunu 5; Maitland-Niles 6, Bednarek 5, Bella-Kotchap 5, Perraud 6 (Walker-Peters 70, 5); S Armstrong 5 (Walcott 63, 5), Ward-Prowse 7, Lavia 5, Elyounoussi 6 (A Armstrong 81); Onuachu 5 (Mara 63, 5), Sulemana 6 (Diallo 63, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Caleta-Car, Caballero, Djenepo, Alcaraz.

Referee: P Bankes 6