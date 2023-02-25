Obafemi on target as Burnley continue promotion drive

The Ireland international helped Vincent Kompany's side to a 4-0 win.
Burnley's Michael Obafemi scores their side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Championship leaders Burnley moved a step closer to the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Huddersfield on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany's side raced into a three-goal lead by half-time at their Turf Moor home.

Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill netted for the Clarets, who completed the demolition after the break through Michael Obafemi's fierce strike.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season but sit 12 points clear of second placed Sheffield United and 19 ahead of third placed Middlesbrough.

The top two in the Championship are promoted automatically to the Premier League.

Sheffield United, who had lost their last two league games, secured a much-needed 1-0 victory over Watford at Bramall Lane thanks to a Ryan Porteous own goal.

Middlesbrough's five-match winning run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Daryl Dike netted twice for Carlos Corberan's play-off chasing sides.

Gareth Ainsworth's first game in charge of QPR ended in a 3-1 defeat against Blackburn at Loftus Road.

Millwall climbed to fourth place with a 1-0 victory at Stoke, secured by Zian Flemming's impressive solo effort in the first-half.

Blackpool remain at the bottom of the table after losing 3-1 at Reading.

Luton won 1-0 at Birmingham, with Carlton Morris' second-half goal securing the points.

Nahki Wells' 70th minute penalty gave Bristol City a 1-0 win against Hull at Ashton Gate.

Norwich saw off Cardiff 2-0 at Carrow Road, with Gabriel Sara and Marquinhos scoring for the Canaries.

Preston ended a run of four league games without a win as beat Wigan 2-1, with Ireland U-20 star Tom Cannon netting the winner.

Viktor Gyokeres marked his 100th Coventry appearance with the winning goal as the Sky Blues beat Sunderland 2-1.

Sweden striker Gyokeres converted Matt Godden's cross in the closing stages.

Gyokeres had earlier teed up Jamie Allen to put Coventry ahead before Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo got one back for Sunderland in stoppage-time.

