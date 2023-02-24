Mata hat-trick seals come from behind victory for Sligo

Though Sligo enjoyed much of the ball and created the majority of the chances in a riveting game, they needed two somewhat harshly awarded penalties to turn the game around
BURIED: Alex Nolan of UCD scores his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match at UCD Bowl in Dublin. Pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 22:03
Paul Buttner

UCD 2 Sligo Rovers 3 

Max Mata scored a hat-trick as Sligo Rovers had to twice come from behind for victory at the UCD Bowl.

Rovers began on the front foot only to find themselves a goal down on five minutes.

Their teenage centre-back Eanna Clancy’s pass back to goalkeeper Luke McNicholas fell short. College striker Danu Kinsella-Bishop skipped away to cross for Alex Nolan to apply a composed finish.

Mata had a goal ruled out for offside and then headed over the bar.

But the New Zealander wasn’t to be denied a deserved Sligo equaliser on 21 minutes.

UCD lost possession with Kailin Barlow linking with Frank Liivak to put Mata in on goal.

Onside this time, Mata neatly cut past Ryan Bowden to shoot beyond Lorcan Healy for a fine first goal of the season.

Though owning much of the ball, Sligo had a right let off five minutes later when McNicholas was forced to make a brave stop with his feet to deny Kinsella-Bishop after.

McNicholas couldn’t repeat that as UCD regained the lead four minutes after the interval.

Ciaran Behan collected a long clearance on the left to play Kinsella-Bishop through to poke the ball past the Sligo goalkeeper.

Stefan Radosavjkevic shot wide while Will Fitzgerald blazed over before Sligo’s pressure brought their second equaliser on 69 minutes.

Fabrice Hartmann’s cross struck the hand of UCD’s Brendan Barr with referee Ray Matthews pointing to the spot.

Mata emphatically drove the penalty to the bottom corner.

A trip by Nolan on the marauding Reece Hutchinson looked outside the box on 82 minutes.

But a second penalty was given and Mata obliged once again to win it for sligo.

UCD: L. Healy; Gallagher, Bowden, Keaney, Norris (Dignam, 53); Barr (Clarke, 89); Nolan (Izekor, 84), Keane, Higgins (O’Connor, 89), Behan; Kinsella-Bishop.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Clancy, Pijnaker, Hutchinson (Lafferty, 90); Bolger (Radosavljevic, 59); Browning, Barlow (Morahan, 83); Liivak (Hartann, 59), Mata, Fitzgerald.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Midlands).

