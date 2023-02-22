Man City fail to make most of dominance in Leipzig

RB LEIPZIG 1 MANCHESTER CITY 1

Guardiola could be satisfied his Manchester City side came out of the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 clash having shifted the balance of the tie in their favour ahead of the second leg return at the Etihad Stadium. The City manager, though, once again has cause to regret his side’s failure to capitalise on periods of dominance.

Guardiola’s side were guilty of squandering victory when they allowed Nottingham Forest to recover on Saturday and they were again guilty on failure to build on a lead, this time given them by Riyad Mahrez’s strike.

At half-time they appeared in full control of this game but RB Leipzig’s impressive response, capped by Josko Gvardiol’s header, means there remains plenty of work to do to secure progress into the last eight.

City’s cause was helped by the fact Christopher Nkunku, the Leipzig forward, was restricted while he makes his way back from the ankle injury that ruled the France international out of the World Cup. Guardiola had injury problems of his own with Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne both left at home because of illness.

The City manager made one other change to the side that had suffered such a frustrating afternoon at Nottingham Forest last weekend with Phil Foden dropping to the bench. In came Nathan Ake who filled in at left-back, relieving Bernardo Silva of the role he had unexpectedly filled in the last two games.

Instead the Portugal midfielder slotted in alongside Rodri in front of the defence, providing the platform for Ilkay Gundogan to press further forward in a fluid formation that threatened to overwhelm the home side during the first half.

The width was provided by right-back Kyle Walker who willingly pressed forward at every opportunity while Jack Grealish repeatedly caused problems on the left. The outcome was that City dominated possession during the opening half although their failure to add to Mahrez’s excellently taken 27th minute goal carried worrying echoes of the weekend display.

There was no doubt Guardiola’s side should have earned greater reward for their efforts before the break. Their first clear opportunity came in the 14th minute when Ruben Dias met a Mahrez corner but succeeded only in directing a header at keeper Janis Blaswich. And that opportunity was quickly followed by a free-kick chance after Grealish’s string run off the left flank was halted by a foul 25 yards out only for Mahrez to direct the set-piece into the defensive wall.

City didn’t have to wait long for the breakthrough though, when Grealish moved quickly to move on to a loose pass by Xaver Schlager and drilled a forward pass towards Mahrez. Gundogan did enough to prevent Josko Gvardiol intercepting and Mahrez finished off the move with an incisive finish that flew past Blaswich.

That should have been the signal for City to take full control of the game and they would have added a second just three minutes had one of Guardiola’s players reacted more quickly when Rodri directed a far post header through a crowded goalmouth from Mahrez’s corner. Silva’s energy then allowed the Portugal midfielder to shrug off the challenge of two Leipzig players before finding Grealish who directed his shot narrowly over the bar.

A second goal before the break would have been no more than City deserved and Leipzig’s failure to establish any kind of a foothold in the game was summed up by the fact it took them until the final moments of the first half when Timo Werner cut inside onto his right foot before drawing Ederson into action.

City gave every sign of maintaing their first half momentum during the opening stages of the second half when the combination of Ake and Gundogan created the chance for Mahrez to direct another powerful shot goalwards with the effort ricocheting wide off Ake’s back.

At that point Leipzig, though, finally woke up. Benjamin Henrichs had been introduced at the break and quickly found himself presented with a free header that he directed over the bar. The substitute was then allowed to advance into an alarming amount of space on the left hand side of the City defence but managed to pull his shot wide.

Ederson certainly had to be far more alert as the home side finally rallied and did well to keep out Andre Silva’s angled shot. City had cause to be grateful the forward rejected the chance to square the ball to better placed team-mates in front of goal, preferring instead to go it alone.

City’s hold on the game had been loosened and the gaps that suddenly appeared in the visitors’s defence gave Guardiola cause for alarm. Haaland had the chance to add a second but Leipzig’s second half response was rewarded when Gvardiol rose above Dias to head past an out of position Ederson from a short corner.

RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Blaswich 6; Klostermann 6 (Henrichs 46, 7), Orban 6, Gvardiol 7, Halstenberg 6 (Raum, 88); Laimer 7, Schlager 5 (Haidara 82, 6; Werner 6, Forsberg 6 (Nkunku 66, 6), Szoboszlai 6; Andre Silva 6 (Poulsen 82, 6).

Subs not used: Simakan, Nyland, Nickisch, Kampl.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Walker 7, Akanji 6, Dias 6, Ake 6; Rodri 6, Silva 7; Mahrez 8, Gundogan 7, Grealish 7; Haaland 6.

Subs not used: Perrone, Phillips, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Carson, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Robertson, Charles.

Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük (Netherlands) 6