Lukaku comes up trumps for Inter Milan

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, left, celebrates after scoring during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Porto, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 22:37
Terry Daley

Inter Milan 1 Porto 0

Romelu Lukaku gave Inter Milan a good chance of reaching the Champions League quarter finals for the first time in over a decade after scoring the only goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Porto.

Lukaku struck with four minutes remaining on the rebound from his own header to decide an absorbing encounter.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter will have a lead to protect in the second leg as they seek a first quarter-final tie since 2011.

Lukaku stuck as Sergio Conceicao’s Porto were playing the final portion of the match with 10 men after key midfielder Otavio, in his first appearance since the start of February, was sent off in the 78th minute for two bookable offences.

Inter should have been ahead in the 13th minute when Federico Dimarco found Lautaro Martinez with a deep cross, but the Argentina striker sent his header way of the bar.

Porto who wasted the best chance of a niggly half in the 37th minute after a lovely team move but Wenderson Galeno headed wide.

In the second half Barella flicked just wide before Porto missed two more great chances through Terami and Pepe.

Lukaku replaced the disappointing Edin Dzeko and in he 72nd minute.

Just as the match looked destined for a goalless draw, Lukaku headed Nicolo Barella’s cross against the post before slotting in the winner on the rebound.

INTER MILAN: Onana, Skriniar (Dumfries 81), Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan (Brozovic 72), Dimarco (Gosens 58), Martinez, Dzeko (Lukaku 58).

FC PORTO: Diogo Costa, Joao Mario (Borges 90), Kleper Pepe, Marcano, Sanusi, Grujic, Uribe, Eduardo Pepe, Otavio, Galeno (Evanilson 51), Taremi (Wendell 83).

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic (Serbia).

  • AFP

