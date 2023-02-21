Ireland to wear wristbands in support of protesting Canadian players

Ireland will follow USA and England by wearing purple wristbands in support of Canada’s aggrieved footballers.

While the Girls in Green will face the Olympic champions at the World Cup in Perth on July 26, they are fully behind them in their quest for proper rights and treatment.

The Canadian players only withdrew their strike threat for this week’s SheBelieves Cup after their federation threatened to make them personally liable for the financial fallout.

They continue to highlight their protests through different means such as wearing rainbow t-shirts warming up and turning jerseys inside out.

USA, who Canada faced last week, showed solidarity by donning purple wristbands, a gesture replicated by the European champions England against Italy at the weekend.

Ireland will follow suit in Wednesday’s friendly against China in Cadiz (1pm, Irish time) while captain Katie McCabe will wear a rainbow armband.

“The players have asked if they can wear the wristbands,” explained Ireland boss Vera Pauw at Tuesday’s pre-match training session.

“I said that’s a management decision and the management is okay with it.

“I’m fully behind that.”

Midfielder Megan Connolly outlined the background, noting how Ireland also stood up for their rights in 2017 to acquire basic respect and match fees. These days, they get paid the same fee as the men’s players, just under €2,000.

“We're wearing it because we just want to support them,” the Corkwoman aide.

“We've been through it before and come out the other end, so I think for us, it's just to show a stance with them that we support them.

“I think a lot of other teams have done it, including USA."

Continuing the off-pitch theme, Pauw admitted she has concerns about a prospective sponsorship by Saudi Arabia of the upcoming World Cup.

“Yes,” Pauw said when asked if she’s worried about women’s rights in Saudi.

“It’s not been finalised. We first await a decision but it’s a concern of course for us.

“We have our concerns but it’s up to Fifa – not us - to decide. Let us say we have our concerns.”

Meanwhile, Pauw confirmed that her three new players who’ve declared through ancestry will make their debut against the Chinese in Cadiz.

Aoife Mannion (England-born), Marissa Sheva (USA) and Deborah-Anne De La Harpe (Australia) have been part of the 10-day camp, the first part of this year’s build-up to the World Cup which starts for Ireland on July 20 against co-hosts Australia at the 83,000 Sydney Olympic Stadium.

"The plan is we have three players who really need to be tested,” she said.

“Two of them will start because we really need to bring a final decision on them.

“We don’t bring them in to have another look, we need to be clear now.

"The other one will play in the second half."