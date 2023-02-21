Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny signs contract extension

The 30-year-old Egypt midfielder would have been out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer but has now committed to the club for another 12 months
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny signs contract extension

NEW DEAL: Mohamed Elneny has signed a one-year contract extension at Arsenal, the Premier League leaders have confirmed. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 13:26
Mark Mann Bryans

Mohamed Elneny has signed a one-year contract extension at Arsenal, the Premier League leaders have confirmed.

The 30-year-old Egypt midfielder would have been out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer but has now committed to the club for another 12 months.

Elneny, who the longest serving player in Mikel Arteta's current squad, joined the club from Basel in January 2016.

"I'm so happy, I love this club and our supporters so much and I'll give everything to help us be the best we can be, every day I'm here." he said.

"It makes me so proud to have represented this amazing club since 2016.

"The spirit and togetherness we have in our squad right now is so positive and I'm so happy I have extended my contract."

Currently sidelined with a knee injury, Elneny has made 155 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, scoring six goals and winning the FA Cup.

More in this section

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Premier League - City Ground Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte absent from open training session
Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League - Play offs - First Leg - Spotify Camp Nou Barcelona’s payments to referees’ chief cast dark cloud over La Liga
Watford v West Ham United - Premier League - Vicarage Road Ex-Watford head coach Javi Gracia set to become Leeds boss – reports
<p>DISCHARGED: Injured Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is taken away during the Premier League game against Southampton at Stamford Bridge. Pic: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth</p>

Cesar Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after kick in the head

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.25 s